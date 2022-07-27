A fast food diet of burgers, fries and sodas can negatively impact breast milk and create health problems for offspring as well. To declare it in a new research are the scientists of the Sferruzzi-Perri Lab at the Center for Trophoblast Research, University of Cambridge, and The Department for the Woman and Newborn Health Promotion of the University of Chile in Santiago.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Acta Physiologica.

Fast food and pregnancy: some details on the new research

The new study using lab mice found that even the relatively short-term consumption of a fast food diet negatively impacts women’s health by reducing their ability to produce nutritious breast milk after giving birth. This can affect the well-being of the offspring, as well as increasing the risk of both mother and baby developing potentially fatal conditions such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes in old age.

Even mothers who appear to have a healthy weight can suffer from hidden problems such as fat liver, which can be seen in overweight or obese people, from eating a fast food diet rich in processed foods, which tend to be high in fat and sugar. This can lead to advanced scarring (cirrhosis) and liver failure.

The lead co-author, Professor Amanda Sferruzzi-Perri, Professor of Fetal and Placental Physiology and member of the St. John's College Cambridge, said of fast food diets: "Women who follow diets that tend to be high in sugar and fat may not realize the impact it could be having on their health, especially if there is no change evident in their body weight".

“They may have higher adiposity – higher levels of fat mass – which we know is a predictor of many health problems. This may not openly affect their ability to get pregnant, but it could affect the baby’s growth before birth and the baby’s health and well-being after birth, ”continued Professor Sferruzzi-Perri.

It is well known in the scientific community that a “Western-style” fast food diet rich in fat and sugar is contributing to a pandemic of increased body mass index (BMI) and obesity not only in developed countries but also in developing countries. development under urbanization, including Chile. As a result, just over half of women (52.7%) in many populations around the world are overweight or obese when they conceive, causing problems in both achieving and maintaining of a healthy pregnancy.

During the research, obesity was recreated in lab mice, but most of the research focused on the effects of chronic, long-term, high-fat, high-sugar diets. In this new study, a group of mice were fed a high-fat diet processed with sweetened condensed milk for just three weeks before pregnancy, during the three weeks of pregnancy and after giving birth. This diet was designed to mimic the nutritional content of a fast food burger, French fries, and sugary sodas. The goal was to determine the impact on fertility, offspring growth and neonatal outcomes.

The team revealed that a short-term high-fat and high-sugar diet also had an impact on the survival of the mice in the early postnatal period, with increased loss during the time the mother was nursing her offspring. Milk proteins are extremely important for puppy development, but quality has been found to be poor in mice given a diet high in fat and sugar.

“We wanted to know what was going on, because the mothers looked okay, they weren’t big in size. But what we found is that although the mice appeared to have a good rate of getting pregnant, they had higher amounts of fatty tissue in their bodies during and in early pregnancy, ”said Professor Sferruzzi-Perri.

“The guinea pigs got sick fatty liver, which is really dangerous for the mother, and there was an altered formation of the placenta. The weight of the fetus itself was not affected. They seemed lighter, but it wasn’t significant. But what was also evident was that the nutrition of the fetus had changed during the pregnancy. So when we looked at how the mom could support her offspring after pregnancy, we found that her mammary gland development and milk protein composition were altered, and this may have been the explanation for the puppies’ major health problems as soon as possible. born “.

When an older woman is pregnant, doctors are often more concerned about the risk of diabetes and the baby’s abnormal growth. But in moms-to-be who appear healthy regardless of food intake, subtle but potentially dangerous changes during pregnancy can slip under the radar.

“The surprising part is that a brief exposure to a diet just before pregnancy that may not significantly change a woman’s body size or body weight can still have implications for the health of the mother, the unborn child, and her ability to support the newborn later, ”added Professor Sferruzzi-Perri.

“We are getting more and more information on the importance of a mother’s diet. What you eat for many years before or just before pregnancy can have a major impact on the development of the baby ”.

Professor Sferruzzi-Perri said it is important for women to be educated on a healthy and balanced diet before trying to get pregnant, as well as during pregnancy and after. She would also like to see more pregnancy support tailored to individual mothers, even if outwardly they look healthy: "It's about having a good quality diet so that mom has good quality milk so the baby can thrive."

With fast food and processed foods often cheaper to buy, Professor Sferruzzi-Perri fears that poverty and inequality could be obstacles to adopting a healthy and active lifestyle. She says that “it takes a lot of money to buy healthy food, to buy fresh fruit and vegetables, to buy lean meat. Often, the simplest and cheapest option is to have fast food foods, which tend to be high in sugar and as the cost of living rises, families who are already destitute are more likely to eat low-priced foods. nutritional value, because they have less money in their pockets ”.