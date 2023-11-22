Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Press Split

Three Russian intelligence officers died in a poison attack in the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

Melitopol – As Ukrainian media report, resistance fighters in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol are said to have poisoned several Russian FSB intelligence officers with a food delivery laced with arsenic and rat poison. A current report from the newspaper Kyiv Post According to reports, three of the men have died and a fourth is being treated in intensive care.

According to information from the Kremlin-critical Telegram channel Kremlevskaya Tabakerka, the men had food and alcohol delivered from a restaurant. It is therefore not known whether the fatal dose of poison was added in the restaurant or later during delivery. According to the news channel’s sources, initial investigations found no traces of poison in the restaurant. The delivery man who brought the men the food “disappeared without a trace.”

The Ukrainian city of Melitopol has been occupied by Russian troops since the first days of the war in February 2022. (Symbolic photo) © Pavel Lisitsyn/imago-images.de

Dead secret service agents in Melitopol investigated mass grave

In a statement, Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of the city in the Zaporizhzhia region, which once had more than 150,000 inhabitants, said that Ukrainian “resistance forces” were behind the poison attack. The politician described the partisan tactics as “effective resistance in times of Russian occupation.”

A sensitive detail in the case of the four poisoned FSB agents is that two of the three killed only last week began investigations into a mass grave found in Melitopol. The remains of 17 suspected marines from the Russian Black Sea Fleet were reportedly found there.

Losses for Russia: Repeated resistance actions in occupied Ukraine

Russian media reported that the men were buried in September – their bodies showed signs of rocket attacks. How Kyiv Post reported that it is likely that the soldiers died in Ukrainian attacks. What is unusual, however, is why the bodies were not found on the Crimean coast, but in the inland city several hundred kilometers away.

There are repeated reports of resistance actions in the Russian-occupied areas in eastern Ukraine. It was only in October that reports emerged from Melitopol that partisans had poisoned the food of dozens of Russian soldiers. In September, the story of a Ukrainian soldier who spent a month undetected sabotaging the Russian occupiers in an occupied village in southern Ukraine became known. (saka)