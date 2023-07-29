Fast fashion | Ultra fast fashion giants are fighting for the US market: cheap prices and lawsuits

Chinese e-commerce giants are competing for the US market with cheap prices and lawsuits.

“of the United States the market is the main stage of this war”, stated the Chinese ultra-fast fashion company Temu in its lawsuit against its competitor Shein.

Chinese ultra-fast fashion giants Shein and Temu have been embroiled in a legal battle in the United States.

Shein, which came to the United States in 2017 and quickly became the country’s largest fast fashion company, accuses the newer company Temu, which entered the market in 2022, of illegal advertising and copyright violations. Temu, on the other hand, says that Shein is trying to prevent it from entering the market by illegal means.

Among other things, the British tell about it The Guardian magazine and technology media MIT Technology Review.

Ultra fast fashion term is often associated with Shein, who developed a fast-paced supply chain-based business model typical of the industry.

While traditional fast fashion giants such as H&M and Zara release around 25,000-50,000 new products to their online stores per year, Shein adds an average of 6,000 new products every single day.

The speed is based on the fact that Shein does not have its own factories, but uses a large network of independent factories, which enable it to get a new product from design level to sale in as little as two weeks.

A new competitor, Temu, uses the same business model and has tried to increase its market share in the United States with an aggressive marketing campaign.

Temu is the international trading platform of the Chinese company Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is one of the largest e-commerce operators in China.

Although Shein focuses more on clothing and accessories and Temu on consumer goods, both companies have increasingly expanded into each other’s areas. It means that they also compete for the same suppliers.

Companies the dispute began last November when Shein sued Temu for violating his intellectual property rights.

Shein accused Temu of using its advertising to mislead customers looking for Shein to its own website and paying social media influencers to spread false claims about Shein.

According to the indictment, Temu had used the word Shein in his search advertising, sold products under Shein’s copyright and set up fake Twitter users under Shein’s name, whose links led to Temu’s website. The court proceedings are still ongoing.

Temu hit back in early July, accusing Shein of violating US antitrust laws. According to Temu, Shein has required its more than 8,000 independent suppliers to write a “loyalty oath” that says they cannot sell their products to Temu.

According to the company, Shein’s copyright claims are false and their purpose is to prevent Temu from selling certain products at lower prices than Shein.

Ultra fast fashion has grown to enormous proportions in recent years and the competition in the growing market is fierce.

Shein, which has become the third most valuable startup company in the world, has received harsh criticism for the unethical nature of its business model. The company has been criticized for the poor working conditions in the factories, the unauthorized copying of clothing models, the residue of toxins in the clothes, and the climate effects of its operations.

Temu has also received similar criticism.

The US authorities have taken both of the Chinese companies under their surveillance. The authorities are concerned about, among other things, the data collected by the companies about their American customers and the working conditions of the companies’ employees and subcontractors.