Fast fashion | CNBC: Ultra-fast fashion giant Shein sued rival Temu again

Shein denies having acted in the ways it accuses Temu of.

Chinese online shopping giant Shein has once again sued its domestic competitor Temu. The US media reported on the matter CNBC.

In its 80-page lawsuit, Shein accuses Temu of copying, counterfeiting, intellectual property rights infringement and fraud.

At the same time, Shein rejects similar claims about himself that have been made by several brands and artists.

According to Shein, Temu “disguises” itself as a legitimate online marketplace while encouraging its sellers to steal models from other brands. After that, according to Temu Shein, it prevents sellers from removing products from their platform even after the sellers have admitted to violating rights.

Shein alleges that Temu is trying to attract US customers with extremely low prices, which would even be so low that Temu Profit is not profiting from the sale of its products but losing money.

According to the lawsuit, Temu tries to minimize its huge losses by encouraging its sellers to infringe on the intellectual property rights of others and sell counterfeit or low-quality products.

In addition, Shein claims that Temu’s employee stole valuable trade secrets from Shein so that Temu would do better in the competition between e-commerce giants.

According to Shein, Temu would also have pretended to be Shein in the messaging service X in the hope that Shein’s customers would accidentally end up on Temu’s platform.

Temu did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

Shein and Temu have quickly taken over the retail industry with their extremely cheap prices and responding to trends much faster than their traditional competitors.

Both have been criticized for, among other things, the companies’ working conditions, connections to the Chinese administration, and the fact that they allegedly copy other companies’ products or models.

Online shopping giants are sued each other earlier too. Last year, for example, Temu sued Shein in connection with, among other things, copyright issues.