Fast fashion | Chinese ultra-fast fashion is not even suitable for all flea markets – packages are brought for recycling unopened

Fast fashion|Some flea markets refuse to sell clothes bought from, for example, Shein and Temu because of their short life cycle.

Part second-hand stores have refused to sell so-called ultra-fast fashion.

Ultra fast fashion is represented, for example, by the Chinese company Shein and its competitor, fast increased in popularity Temu.

However, Temu also sells a lot more than clothes for cheap.

Ultra-cheap e-commerce waste has been criticized for being harmful, among other things environmental effectsgoods resale market scrappingof manipulative marketing practices and the fact that they do not tell whether the products being sold meet the requirements EU safety requirements.

Part Flea markets and second-hand stores have stated that they do not care about ultra-fast fashion for their own sales tables.

For example, self-service flea market Bella announced in June that it will ban the sale of ultra-fast fashion at its flea market. There are Bella flea markets in Helsinki’s Vallila and Tampere’s Lielahti.

It singled out Shein, Temu and Wish as examples of ultra-fast fashion.

Kirpputori said the reason was, among other things, the effort to promote awareness of more responsible fashion consumption.

“Rapidly produced clothing consumes a lot of natural resources, such as water and energy, and chemicals that are harmful to the environment are often used in their production. In addition, the short life cycle of clothes leads to a large amount of textile waste”, says the announcement of the Bella flea market.

Also, for example, second hand shops Relove and Flea state in their terms of sale that they do not accept ultra-fast fashion such as Shein’s products.

For ultra-fast fashion related problems have also been considered in the giant Uffi of flea market chains, says the communications expert Minna Ainoa.

There is no categorical ban on the sale of ultra-fast fashion, and there is unlikely to be one.

Uffi’s operating principle is to try to reduce the amount of waste and extend the life cycle of usable clothes for as long as possible, Ainoa says.

However, the product safety of ultra-fast fashion is becoming a problem.

“Yes, clothes have always been made in China, but the product safety of ultra-fast fashion is a relatively recent problem,” says Ainoa.

The clothes donated to Uffi are sorted by hand in the sorting center, and for each piece of clothing, we examine whether it could be put up for sale as is. For example, finding dangerous substances in textiles would almost require laboratory tests, says Ainoa.

“It [lajittelu] is manual work based on the senses, and we do not have an operational model for determining product safety. Now we are thinking about what could be done about it, but at the moment all clothes are sorted according to the same principles”, says Ainoa.

In the beginning of the year, Ylen MOT program research the clothes that Shein sells. Based on laboratory tests, they found chemicals dangerous to the environment and health.

The only one according to the number of ultra-fast fashion among the donated textiles seems to have increased, but since Uff does not sort clothes by brand, it is difficult to estimate its share.

“Shein can be seen every day and some of the products come in unopened sales packages. It’s a clear change. There have been no unopened packages before,” says Ainoa.

“But that just tells you that the clothes are so cheap that you can get rid of them without wearing them.”

Uff’s hope is that the solution to the problems of ultra-fast fashion would be found at the EU level, and not be left on the shoulders of individual operators.

“This is a global sustainability problem.”

One way to intervene could be found in the EU Commission’s proposed change to the waste framework directive, says Ainoa.

In the proposal, the directive would be amended to reduce environmental harm in the textile industry so that textile manufacturers and importers would be responsible for, among other things, collecting, transporting and sorting used clothes and accessories for reuse.

Member states could propose higher payments to producers whose practices increase overproduction and consumption.

Last week Financial Times (FT) reported that the EU plans to increase import duties on products ordered from Chinese online stores.

The purpose is to curb the problem of ordering cheap products from Chinese online stores that do not meet EU safety standards. According to FT’s source, the EU is particularly targeting Verkkokaupat Temu, Ali Express and Shein.

Of individuals Among European countries, for example, France has tried to limit the environmental impact of fast fashion on its own. Parliament of the country voted in March about several measures to reduce the effects.

The most important measures are the advertising ban on the cheapest textiles and the environmental fees imposed on flights carrying cheap fashion.

The penalty fee for fast fashion’s environmental footprint is currently five euros per product in France. By 2030, the fee should be increased to ten euros.