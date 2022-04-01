The world’s fastest all-electric vehicle is the British Rolls-Royce’s Spirit of Innovation plane. In flights to beat numbers, the 400KW single-engine, equivalent to a McLaren Artura supercar, broke the record for 3 and 15 kilometers of distance and for climbing up to 3,000 meters with the mark of 3m22s, being 60s faster than the best time. already done.

For those who link the brand only to luxury cars, in fact one of the most powerful arms of the holding is civil aviation, producing turbines for commercial jets – yes, burning fuel in the more than 35 types of planes in which they are present, just behind of General Electric in the sector. “We are following the guidelines and actions of COP26 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change) and our electric plane is an important milestone in the search for jet zero, to decarbonize the airline sector”, he said. Warren EastCEO of Rolls-Royce.

(Note published in issue 1267 of Dinheiro Magazine)