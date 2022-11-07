Bagnaia wins the BMW M Award for the fastest MotoGP qualifier of the season. The prize is a BMW M3 Touring!

I’m a fan of everything that can and does go fast. So also motor racing. The final qualifying session of the 2022 MotoGP season is over. This only means one thing! Namely the traditional presentation of the BMW M Award. The title is of course very important, but there is also a nice price.

BMW M Award 2022

This took place last weekend during the final in Valencia in Spain. This year Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia won the coveted award for fastest qualifying race in MotoGP for the first time. Heartily! He will also be happy, because he got a BMW. Namely the first BMW M3 Competition Touring with xDrive.

The BMW M Award is a collaboration between BMW M GmbH and MotoGP, which has existed since 1999 and was awarded for the 20th time this year. Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH, and Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, presented the prize to the winner. Bagnaia is doing well this season. He has already taken pole position for the Ducati team five times. With his qualifying results, he took a total of 293 points for the BMW M Award standings. This gives him an 11-point lead over his closest rival Jorge Martin after 20 races.

It is the first time that Francesco Bagnaia has won this award. Marc Márquez Alentà has been a well-known winner of the award in the past. Nice for Bagnaia in that regard. The young enthusiasm is more present than that you have already won a prize five times or more. The 510 hp strong M3 Touring is also not a bad price. In the past, other hot models from BMW M have been the prize, including an M4 CS, M2, and an M6.

Bagnaia herself is of course happy and can’t wait to get in the car. In addition to becoming world champion, he also rakes in this prize. Incidentally, he plans to add the next BMW to his collection next year, as he will defend his win in 2023. Oh yes, that will be a new M2.

