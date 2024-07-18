Cleaning the bodywork of a car is important both for its aesthetic appearance and for its correct maintenance over time. For a quick clean, there are many valid products on the market, which can also be purchased online. Among the recommended quick cleaners, we point out the Fast Cleaner 3in1, a quick detailer by But-Fra. This quick self-polishing cleaner is developed to remove any fresh traces of dirt from the bodywork, glass, plastics, films and carbon elements of the car, without having to resort to the use of water.

Quick cleaner for glass and bodywork

Thanks to its high lubricating capacity, this product facilitates the drying of the car in a safer way: the microfiber cloth will slide without difficulty, preventing the formation of halos and unwanted streaks. This specific characteristic also makes it perfect as a lubricant for Clay Bar during the mechanical decontamination phase of the bodywork.

Fast cleaner for glass and bodywork, Fast Cleaner by Ma-Fra

When using the Fast Cleaner 3in1 by Ma-Fra to clean the bodywork and windows, its effective cleaning action is immediately noticeable, allowing you to eliminate dirt before it affects the surface of the car. In particular, the Fast Cleaner 3in1 allows you to remove limescale and water residues that form after a storm, an incorrect wash or drying, as well as unexpected stains left by plants or birds.

The innovative formula of the Fast Cleaner 3in1 rapid car cleaner also intensifies the action of waxes already present on the car, leaving the surface smooth and shiny. The product is also suitable for removing fresh stains from cars with wrapping films, whether they are shiny, opaque or satin. The effectiveness of the Fast Cleaner is also evident on the windows: its anti-rain action creates a “liquid windshield wiper” effect that makes water slide on the windshield, improving visibility in all conditions. This cleaner, simple and quick to apply, is suitable for frequent use and leaves no fingerprints.

Furthermore, Fast Cleaner 3in1 creates a protective layer on the car’s paint that is silky to the touch and antistatic, which repels dirt and dust, thus keeping the car clean for a long time. For its ease and speed of use, it is the ideal product before a rally, to eliminate road dirt that has settled on the bodywork to get to the event location.

Fast Cleaner can be used in two ways, Quick Detailer (quick body cleaning) or to aid drying.

Use as a quick detailer

The term “quick detailer” refers to a type of car care product designed to quickly clean and maintain the paintwork and other exterior surfaces of your vehicle. Quick detailers, like this one from Ma-Fra, are formulated to remove dust, fingerprints, light stains and other surface impurities while leaving a shiny, protected finish. They are often used between regular car washes to keep your car in tip-top condition and can be easily applied by spraying the product onto the surface and wiping with a microfibre cloth.

Spray the product on the area to be treated, from a distance of approximately 20 cm. Then wipe with a microfibre cloth, using horizontal movements, never circular, until completely dry, eliminating any excess product. For a better finish, use a second clean, dry microfiber cloth.

Using the product as drying aid:

On wet bodywork, apply “Fast Cleaner 3in1“ Proceed to drying with the Super Dryer Microfiber Cloth.

Where to get the quick cleaner

