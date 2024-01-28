We take a look at the fast Citroëns of yesteryear. Black license plates, lots of garlic and yellow headlights, plus a bit of power.

Recently we had another long conversation in the editorial office about – how could it be otherwise – the nicer cars on this planet. To be a little more specific, the nicer Citroens. Citroën is actually a super sporty brand. Particularly in rallying, it is one of the most successful brands of all time. Did you know, for example, that Citroën has won the WRC 4 more times than Audi? Or that a WRC driver's title has been won three times more often in a Citroën than in a Subaru? The simple fact is that Citroën is unfortunately less successful at converting it into a sporty image than the above-mentioned brands.

Even when it comes to road cars, Citroën hasn't always been sporty. In any case, it is a special brand. It actually started as a very prestigious brand with large limousines that were way ahead of their time with the Traction Avant and DS, for example. Of course, the 2CV was a simple and affordable car, but for a long time there was nothing in between. And it is precisely in that area that the nice sporty versions are located. That's why we're taking the chronicles and looking for the coolest fast Citroëns of yesteryear!

BX Sports

1985 – 1987

It is funny that so many different sporty versions have been made of the Citroën BX. In fact, we could fill the list with fast Citroëns by only naming BXs. It was precisely the car for people who wanted a special car for a normal price with COMFORT written in capital letters. It doesn't matter how many options you have checked on your German middle class car, the pleasant comfort of hydropneumatic suspension far exceeds them. But with that suspension a sporty driving car was also possible. The Citroen BX Sport was the first. To give the 1.6 engine more power, an external tuner (Danielson) was allowed to work on it. With 125 hp it was certainly a powerful engine. The bodywork was also many times thicker. It was surprising how well the sporty treatment actually suited the car.

BX 16v

1989 – 1993

With the Citroen BX Sport we had the beginning of the fast BXs and with this BX` 16v the other extreme. It was one of the first French cars to be equipped with sixteen valves. Nowadays this is commonplace, but in the late 1980s it was still really special. The engine was the well-known 1.9 XU, but with the head of the 205 T16 and therefore four valves per cylinder. Also special was that the 16v had ABS as standard.

ZX Volcano

1991 – 1994

Yes, there was a ZX 16v later. But first there was the ZX Volcane. The Citroën ZX was the fast variant that Citroën first tried. The early ones without a cat are the best. They have the 1.9 liter four-cylinder (yes, from the 205) with 130 hp, the catalyst limited the power by 10 hp. What was especially clever was how the French turned it into a nice car. What a set of larger wheels, body kit, spoiler and fog lights can do. The ZX Volcane was a bit of a disappointment, although the Golf GTI with the 2.0 eight-valve was even more boring.

Lemon Visa

There have been several fast Citroëns based on the Visa, of course we would be happy to discuss them with you!

Visa GT

The first fast Citroén Visa was the 'GT'. This was a sporty Visa with a spicy 1.4 engine, but not really anything @wouter before getting out of bed. Not even the extra hot GT Tonic. It received the body kit of the Chrono (will be discussed later).

Visa Trophee

1983

It was a lot of fun with the Visa Tropheé. That was a homologation special. With 100 hp (at just over 700 kg) you had the most fun possible.

Visa Chrono

1982 – 1983

Perhaps the most famous. Like the Trophée, this version was made with motorsports in mind. Under the hood was the well-known 1.4 four-cylinder, but with two Solex carburettors. The maximum power of 93 hp was quite strong at the time for such a small block. At least, if you had one of the 2,160 French copies. All foreigners (at least for the French) had Weber carburetors and 'only' 80 hp. They both had the thick body kit and quirky spotlights.

Visa Mille Slopes

1983 – 1984

It's unbelievable that you could get a rally-spec Citroën in the past, but with the Visa Mille Pistes that was the case. 200 were built for homologation. Once again the well-known XU engine with 1,360 cc, but with enormous double Webers on it to deliver 112 hp. Later 'Evolution' models were not built by Citroën, but by Denis Mathiot and had no less than 140 hp! Remember that the cart weighed only 750 kg.

Visa GTI

1984 – 1986

The Golf GTI did well and Peugeot of course had its 205 GTI. The Visa GTI was kind of an answer to those two. With a 1.6 with a maximum of 115 hp, it was not even a bad hot hatch. Unfortunately it was not a success, because the Visa was already getting quite old. The 205 GTI also appealed to a much larger audience.

DS3 Racing

2010 – 2014

The Last of the Mohicans. Who could have imagined that the fast Citroëns would end so quickly? With the DS3 Racing, Citroën took it more seriously than ever. In this case, the DS3 had to be a kind of street version of the rally version. We will leave it open to what extent that claim could be met, but it is one of the fastest Citroëns ever built. The 1.6 sixteen-valve with turbo delivered no less than 210 hp. This allowed you to accelerate to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. The Citroën DS3 already looked excellent, but the Racing took it a few steps further. A thick body kit, large 18-inch rims and bold color schemes with stickers. The interior had very nice bucket seats that were really comfortable.

Citroen SM

1970 – 1975

We cannot mention fast Citroëns and then forget about the SM. It is a bit of an exception, because it is above all a special and fast Citroën, but not a very sporty one. It is a Citroën with the engine of a Maserati. Everything about this car is right, without anything being logical about it. Both the technology and the design. Robert Opron has outdone himself with this car. The great thing is that the SM is very distinctive, but not flashy. Striking and present, but not in an annoying way. You also keep looking at it. Although the car was of course very comfortable, these were very fast cars in their time. You could easily reach 200 km/h or more. Still a special car that you should actually include in every collection.

Saxo VTS

1996 – 1999

Perhaps the most successful among the fast Citroëns. Citroën really hit the jackpot here. For a long time it was THE sporty hot hatch in Europe. You could get the sporty Saxo in a few steps and the VTS 1.6 16v was of course by far the nicest. These engines were good for 120 hp, which was more than enough to propel the 935 kg VTS. The gear ratios were nice and short, so you could always be in the right speed range.

But it wasn't just the performance, the handling is also above average entertaining. These cars still move a bit when the throttle is released. Seriously: an E36 from this period has more understeer than this front-wheel drive car. Add to that the fact that you got a nice body kit WITH fender flares and the party is complete. The car also turned out to be an excellent basis for circuit racing (Saxo Cup) and for a rally car.

C2 VTS

2003 – 2004

The Citroën C2 had the thankless task of succeeding the Saxo. You could think of it as the three-door version of the C3 (which was slightly higher, more practical and more comfortable). Citroën saw how many modifications Saxo VTS owners put on their cars and responded accordingly. That's why the C2 VTR already had thicker bumpers, larger wheels and could choose from more options and accessories to give it a sporty look. The VTR was only available with the 110 hp engine and a sequentially operated transmission, but fortunately a VTS with more power (125 hp) and a manual gearbox was later introduced. The top model was the Citroën C2 GT.

Xsara VTS

1997 – 2000

Citroën's forgotten hot hatch. So forgotten that Polyphony Digital chose the Xsara VTR 1.6 in Gran Turismo 4 over this version. Under the skin it is actually a Peugeot 306 GTI-6, with the same 167 hp engine, but without the six-speed gearbox. That was a shame. Thanks to the sporty suspension (un-French hard) and the steering rear axle, it was definitely an entertaining car to drive. Nowadays it is difficult to find a good copy.

C4 VTS by Loeb

2004 – 2006

It's hard to imagine, but this car is almost the RB19 of the rally world. Or the modern Lancia Delta HF Integrale from France. But while Lancia knew how to build excellent rally mobiles for the public road, Citroen, er, didn't. There was a C4 VTS, only available as a funky three-door hatchback. The engine was the EW10 J4S, which we also know from the Peugeot 206 RC and 307 Féline.

It wasn't even that bad of a car, but the Golf V GTI set new standards when it came to the concept of a hot hatch and the Renault Megane RS went a step further. The C4 VTS was cheaper than both, yes. The high-revving engine only produced 177 hp, which was not more than sufficient during this period. Later copies had a 1.6 THP with 150 hp.

BX 4TC

1984

This one is for @jaapiyobecause as you can see, this fast Citroën has a bit of a front overhang. The normal BX has the engine transversely at the front, but this 4TC has the engine lengthwise. It was a hodgepodge of parts: a Simca engine, hydropneumatic suspension (yes!), the transmission from a Citroën SM and the rear axle from a Peugeot 505. It was the basis for Citroën to work on for the Group B rally, because perfect the car certainly wasn't. The problem was that the career was over after 3 rallies, because then Group B was abolished. So Citroën suddenly had a car that they could do nothing with. Of the 200 road cars, 62 were reportedly built and Citroën has tried to buy back as many as possible to destroy. Some copies remained in the hands of their owners.

