Tampa Bay In the field they hold out their bones, in private life Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have a good time. The two football stars have a penchant for exclusive houses and fast cars. Otherwise they are completely different.

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. versus Patrick Lavon Mahomes II: The 55th Super Bowl is mainly related to the generation duel of the quarterbacks. Brady and Mahomes are radically different, and not just in the number of titles.

family : Brady was in a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan from 2004 to 2006. His son John Edward Thomas, called Jack, comes from the relationship. Brady has been married to the Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen since February 2009. The couple has son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake. Shortly before the Super Bowl, Brady’s father Tom Sr. revealed that he and his wife Galynn were seriously ill with Covid-19 but have since recovered. Mahomes’ father Patrick Sr. was already a professional athlete, playing in Major League Baseball for over ten years. When Mahomes received the ring for his first Super Bowl at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium in September 2020, he proposed marriage to his high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews. The couple are expecting their first child in spring.

Tom Brady recently sold his mansion near Boston for 27 million euros, thereby cutting another connection with the New England Patriots. In Tampa, the superstar lives in a waterfront mansion on Davis Island. Former baseball superstar Derek Jeter rented the house to Brady and put it up for sale for $ 29 million shortly thereafter. Brady and Bündchen have invested heavily in real estate, including building a house in Los Angeles and selling it to rapper Dr. Dre. Mahomes still lives in Kansas City in a house valued at about two million dollars. However, he is soon building a new property outside the city and has big plans. “It’s going to be half a football field so I can work with a couple of guys,” Mahomes said. There will also be a basketball court and a small golf course. Cars: Brittany Matthews was awakened abundantly early in mid-January. Her fiancé Mahomes just put a new car in front of her door. “There’s nothing quite like being woken up on Monday morning at 8 a.m. and having a new car,” wrote Matthews on Instagram. The vehicle is a Lamborghini Urus that costs more than 200,000 euros. Since the two will soon be parents, it’s of course a four-seater. Mahomes apparently has a preference for fast cars and also owns a Ferrari 812 Superfast. Still, he can’t get close to Brady’s car collection. In addition to the practical family SUV and a Rolls Royce Ghost, the father of three owns several sports cars, including a Bugatti Veyron and an Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante (as a special TB12 version). Overall, Brady’s car collection is said to be worth over four million dollars.

After winning the Super Bowl 2020, it was payday for Mahomes. The 25-year-old signed the biggest deal in football history, earning $ 503 million over ten years. Brady signed a two-year, $ 50 million contract in Tampa. Brady can earn another nine million dollars through bonuses. He did not receive any extra cash. Career: His draft destiny is an integral part of Brady’s fairytale career. The Patriots signed him in 2000 in the sixth round of talent selection in 199th place. Six quarterbacks were selected ahead of Brady. In 2001 he became a regular quarterback for the Patriots and won his first Super Bowl. Five more titles followed. Mahomes was selected by the Chiefs as the tenth round one pick in 2017, after the Chicago Bears had already secured a quarterback in second place in Mitchell Trubisky. Mahomes made his Chiefs debut towards the end of the 2017 regular season, was number one quarterback as of 2018 and was voted MVP. The first championship followed a year later.

