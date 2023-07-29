Swearing in the church, but we’re just going to do it anyway. Which fast car with a high entry should you buy for 40 grand?

For today’s advice, we’re looking for a fast car with a high entry. And yes, that should also be possible, right? We sometimes sift through crossovers, but in some cases it works out. If you have a few children, it is much easier to strap them into their Maxi Cosi’s.

Another advantage: the entry. That is what suits Autoblog reader Renée well. No, Renée is not 64 years or older, but only half that: 32. He had an accident once and recently he has noticed that getting in and out of his current cars is a bit difficult.

Fast car with high entry and nice engine

He currently has a Jaguar XK 5.0, you know, the version with 388 horsepower and a deafening sound. This car is now parked in the Netherlands. Renée is now working abroad as an expat, but he will be returning home at the end of this year and will need a new car. The XK no longer meets the requirements for a daily, because you really have to climb in and out.

He is therefore looking for a fast car with a high entry. There may (no, must!) a nice sound come out. In short, can we make a pre-selection for Renée?

You can view the wishes and requirements for a fast car with a high entry below:

Current/Past Cars: 2009 Jaguar XK 5.0, BMW 335d (E93), Audi A5 3.0 TDI. Buy / lease: Buy Budget: 38,000 Annual mileage: 35-40K Fuel Preference: Gasoline (but diesel is not excluded) Reason to purchase another car: Comfort Family composition: 1 Preferred Brands / Models: Riders car No-go brands / models: Please no 4-cylinder and/or Mercedes

Porsche Macan Turbo (95B)

€39,995

2014

155,000 km

What is it?

An Audi Q5, but different. Despite sharing parts of the platform, the Porsche Macan’s powertrain is fundamentally different. The engine is oversquare, so a larger bore than stroke. That means it likes to tour. In addition, the transmission is different: a PDK that switches at lightning speed and still does its job well in 2023. Third, the Macan is basically rear-wheel drive, unlike the Audi. Go for an earlier version with a big engine. They are nicer to see anyway and those thick six-cylinder make it something special. Those later tweeliters are just not right.

How does it drive?

Very very good for what it is. Porsche has got the basics right with this car. The Macan Turbo is really, really fast. Because it’s a Porsche, you don’t easily get the idea ‘that the car can’t handle it’. You can also manage well on a winding back road, which is not the case for all cars in this segment. The comfort on long journeys is also good. In short, a great all-rounder. Cons? It plays very little in the field.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 7.54

Fuel: €1,037

Weight: 1,900 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €109

Insurance: € 160 pm

Costs per month: € 1,306

Maintenance forecast

Yes, you will feel this. The Macan does many things slightly differently and that is partly due to the technology that is different. If you service the car at a Porsche dealer, you will feel it in your wallet, but then you know that it is well maintained. But if you’re going to budget 2,000 a year, there’s a chance you’re not going to make it. With an oil change, MOT and set of 21 inch tires you are already there.

Depreciation forecast

Macans are perhaps the most valuable cars out there. They do drop in value, but very slowly. Don’t forget that this is a nine-year-old with a ton and a half on the clock. Having ‘the fat’ version seems like a good thing to us. Porsche no longer builds this kind of V6s. In fact, the Macan Turbo no longer exists at all. We think this is the most beautiful variant. But we are not stupid, when Geert and Gerda retire, they think the Macan 2.0 with towbar is enough to impress the five-star campsite in Portugal.

Audi RS Q3 (8U)

€37,950

2016

105,000 km

What is it?

A car of which we think: “if we have to do the crossover, then one of those, please”. The Audi RS Q3 is the top model of the Q3 model line. The highlight is the engine, a 2.5 TFSI with 360 hp in this case. But there’s more than just the engine. The decoration is wonderfully thick, without being over the top. This Audi RS model has only one exhaust!

How does it drive?

This is very personal, but the undersigned was very surprised. Where the RS3 is quite hard, the RS Q3 logically has more suspension and it does not make it so much worse. The steering is also less ‘Audi’ than, say, an RS4 or S6. It is clearly not a Macan. Still, the RS Q3 can hit back, because the car feels more compact and lighter. And yes, faster. It’s not as slick as the Macan, but that’s what makes the RS Q3 a lot of fun too.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 9.16

Fuel: € 853 pm

Weight: 1,630 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 85 per month

Insurance: € 150 p.m

Cost per month: €1,088

Maintenance forecast

It is basically a fairly modal compact crossover, so it does not have to run out of money in terms of costs. Only the parts specific to the RS version can and will be more expensive. Brakes, tyres, suspension: always pricey, but you also have a modern car with 360 hp.

Depreciation forecast

That is difficult to estimate. At the moment, young used crossovers are still popular. An RS3 Sportback or Limousine seems a bit more desirable in the long term, but that model has a low entry. So yes, you will write off some more in the coming years, but keep in mind that the previous owner has written off more than 40-50 grand. Not only that, also consider that a new RS Q3 costs more than a ton these days.

BMW X4 M40i xDrive High Executive (F26)

€39,950

2016

65,000 km

What is it?

One of the first ‘M40i’ models! The BMW X4 M40i is for people who don’t choose from a 3 Series, X3, 4 Series or another BMW. In principle, BMW has done the same with the X4 as with the X6 compared to the X5. So X3 with a lower roof and higher price. You have to decide for yourself whether it is a successful project.

How does it drive?

Yes, as is often the case with fast crossovers: in principle much better than the laws of physics prescribe. However, this powertrain in a BMW 3 Series is much nicer. That said, it’s really not bad for a crossover. That engine is an absolute gem. Not only is the silky smooth running unprecedented. Up to 7-10’s it also drives quite nicely, but above that you will notice that the physics still assert themselves.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 9.17

Fuel: €853

Weight: 1,820 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 101 per month

Insurance: € 170 p.m

Costs per month: € 1,124

Maintenance forecast

A large BMW with six-cylinder petrol engine is never going to be cheap. That said, the B58 engine is known to be very reliable, as are the ZF automatics. The transfer case is a mandatory BMW thing that will arrive at some point, although this car is still quite young.

Depreciation forecast

That’s a tricky one. As always of course. Look, it’s a BMW and it says ///M on it. That is always good for some buyers. You will only depreciate slightly more compared to a cheaper 3 or 4 Series with the same engine.

YOLO: Jaguar F-Pace 35t R-Sport (X761)

€37,500

2016

120,000 km

What is it?

A Yay! A very nice one too. The Jaguar F-Pace should not be confused with the electric I-Pace. Like the Macan, the F-Pace is intended for people who like a nice driving car, but need a crossover. Indeed, just like with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. In this case we chose the F-Pace because of its engine, a 3.0 supercharged V6. It gives the car a special character.

How does it drive?

Pretty decent! Especially for the type of car. Jaguar has used the XF platform as a basis. Like the Macan and to a lesser extent the BMW, the car initially feels more rear-wheel drive. The steering is fairly direct and has a hint of feedback (almost non-existent these days). The engine sounds much better than it performs. That certainly does not mean that the performance is not good (the F-Pace with this engine just sounds out of the ordinary).

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 7.72

Fuel: € 1,013 pm

Weight: 1,820 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 101 per month

Insurance: € 130 p.m

Cost per month: 1,244

Maintenance forecast

It’s a Jaguar, so everyone has preconceptions that date back to the 1970s. This generation of Jaguars are much more reliable, of course. In fact, it doesn’t make a significant difference compared to the competition (excluding the Japanese). The biggest points of attention are rust formation on brakes and wheels (small problem) and the water pump with this V6. Oh yes, every BMW also has that as a point of attention.

Depreciation forecast

Large Jaguars depreciate hard, but then it concerns large sedans. The F-Pace is quite a popular car. Not too big, chic and very practical. A jaguar for the whole family. What also helps is that there are not thousands of them for sale. It is usually around 100 copies marketplace. That said, most people will wish for a 2.0 petrol with sports package rather than this fat six-cylinder. On the other hand, in 8 years it will be an excellent Youngtimer!

Conclusion sporty car with high entry

If you want a car with easy entry, fortunately there are still various cars available. Which one to have? Simple, the Porsche Macan Turbo. In terms of depreciation and driving characteristics, it is by far the best choice of these four. Not in terms of consumption and maintenance costs. The Jaguar is secretly very good, although not explosively fast. The Audi RS Q3 is an interesting option if you want to keep costs somewhat limited.

