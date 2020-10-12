England fast bowler Joffra Archer Prophecy on Twitter Are always in the headlines for Then whether it is the first lockdown in India due to Corona or the prediction of the super over made by them before the final of World Cup 2019. Lightning in the entire city has caused a furore in the Indian city of Mumbai since this morning. People are also resorting to Twitter to express their problems. A seven-year-old tweet by Jofra Archer is becoming very viral.

This tweet of Archer being fiercely viral on Twitter has written just two words, ‘Light out‘, Which people are seeing on Twitter by linking to the tremendous power cut in Mumbai. Many people are tagging this tweet of Archer and telling him to be a prophetic person, while many users are also enjoying the Archer’s tweet fiercely.

Lights out – Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 22, 2013

Jofra to Mumbaikars rn: pic.twitter.com/WYkcCKW6lE – Pandit Jofra Archer (@Punn_dit) October 12, 2020

Archer is currently playing in the UAE Indian Premier League(Indian Premier League) 13th season of (IPL 2020) Rajasthan Royals are leading the bowling. Archer’s performance so far has been excellent in this tournament, he is proving to be effective for Rajasthan with the ball as well as the bat. Archer has claimed 9 wickets in 7 matches played in IPL 2020.

People of Mumbai are troubled by the power cut

There has been a huge light cut in Mumbai since morning (October 12), due to which there is a stir in the entire city. Due to such a large power cut, the local trains running in Mumbai have come to a complete standstill, with the people facing many more problems. According to the power minister, the power was expected to return within an hour, but according to an official, it could take a long time.