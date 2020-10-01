In the 12th match of IPL played on Wednesday between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, fast bowler Jofra Archer gave a lot of trouble to the KKR batsmen while presenting the stormy bowling and bowled the fastest ball of this tournament being played in UAE. Archer took two wickets for 18 runs in the match. During the match, Archer bowled at a speed of 152.13 kmph. This is the fastest ball of this season so far.

Watch here Joffra Archer’s fast ball

If you look at the matches played in the IPL so far, 17 of the top 20 fast balls have been thrown by Jofra Archer. Enrique Nortje of Delhi Capitals has bowled at a speed of 148.92 KMPH which is eighth in this list. Navdeep Saini of Bangalore is the only Indian in this list. The speed he threw was 147.92 KMPH. Bowling against KKR, Archer vindicated the fielding decision by dismissing in-form opener Shubman Gill (47 off 34 balls) and captain Dinesh Karthik (1). Aggressive batsman Andre Russell also failed to score 24 runs off 14 balls.

See the full list here

Indian player breaks ICC rules, stern warning from umpire- VIDEO

Apart from this, England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan scored 34 runs off 23 balls and stayed on till the end. Archer put the first over of the match very aggressive. Gill did not allow the wickets to fall in his stead, although he scored a single in this over. Gill was steadily heading towards his second half-century, but Archer returned in the 12th over to dismiss him. In the next over, Archer sent Karthik to the pavilion. Karthik, who dodges his beautiful eaveswinger, gives easy catch to Jos Buttler.

Russell was eventually sent up to number five in the batting order, who was dismissed for playing a big shot off Ankit Rajput. KKR lost four wickets within 33 runs. As KKR landed with one extra bowler, Morgan had all the responsibility to score and he played it well.

IPL 2020: KKR won the match, captain Dinesh Karthik praised this Rajasthan Royals player