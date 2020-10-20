Auckland fast bowler Ben Lister has become the first replacement player to replace another player due to Kovid-19. Lister was included in the team in place of his teammate Mark Chapman in the match against Otago during the Plunket Shield Championship.

Chapman reportedly felt ill on Monday after which he was tested the Kovid-19. Auckland Cricket tweeted, “Ben Lister will start as a Kovid-19 substitute, as Chapman’s test results await after he is ill tomorrow.”

The 24-year-old fast bowler picked up just one wicket in the first innings and the Otago team were all out for 186 runs. New Zealand coach Gary Stead, who was watching the match at Eden Park, expressed happiness over it.

Cricinfo quoted Stead as saying, “I didn’t know until this morning that Mark Chapman felt ill and had to have a Kovid test.” But I think it is fantastic that in this difficult time he was not punished for doing the right thing. ‘

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had decided to allow the option for the Kovid-19 Test amid the Corona Virus epidemic in July itself and since then this guideline has been implemented in domestic cricket as well.