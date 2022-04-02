The award ceremony of the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards has been overshadowed by the incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, which after almost a week is still in force and generating consequences in the acting career of the Oscar winner for best actor. The next project to be affected would be “fast and loose”, an original production of Netflix.

After the assault, Will Smith He apologized publicly through a statement on his social networks. Days later he announced his resignation from the Academy; However, this would not prevent repercussions on his next projects, which, although his cancellations have not yet been confirmed, are delayed.

Will Smith won the Oscar for best actor for his leading role in “King Richard: A Winning Family.” Photo: AFP

Netflix’s “Fast and Loose”

One of the projects that Will Smith has in the door is “fast and loose“, A production of Netflix, whose director, David Leitch, had decided to abandon the project a week before the award ceremony. Although this was favorable to the filmmaker, who stayed away from the scandal, it has caused Netflix to rethink continuing with the production in which he has already invested.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant would have decided, just after the attack, to leave the project in the background, without giving any kind of statement about it. It is worth mentioning that the company was in urgent search of a new director after the abandonment of Leitch, who left the project to direct “Fall guy” for Universal Studios.

Will Smith could have ended up in jail after slapping Chris Rock. Photo: EFE

What was “Fast and loose” going to be about?

The tape was going to tell the story of a crime boss who loses his memory after an attack. Gathering clues, he discovers that he has lived a dual identity as a wealthy capo and a bankrupt CIA agent.