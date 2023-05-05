This 2023 is full of quite promising theatrical releases, since there are only a few days left for expected films like Flash, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and much more. One of the action installments that people won’t let go of is fast and furious xwhich could finally present the closure of the saga starring Vin Diesel.

To celebrate that there are a couple of weeks left for the premiere, an 8-bit browser-style video game has been released that puts us in the role of a car and we will have to dodge different obstacles to be able to pass the level. Said game can already be tried from this moment, unless the operating system is very old.

Race around the world and prove you have what it takes to join the Fast Family. Play the #FASTX 8-bit game now: https://t.co/DnUP4RDxFB pic.twitter.com/PzbYyxupq1 — The Fast Saga (@TheFastSaga) May 4, 2023

Race around the world and prove that you have what it takes to join Fast Family. Play the 8-bit game here: https://letsrace.fastxmovie.com

This is the synopsis:

Through many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, outsmarted, and outpaced all enemies in their path. Now, they face the deadliest opponent they have ever faced: a terrifying menace rising from the shadows of the past, driven by blood vengeance and determined to destroy this family and destroy everything and everyone they love. that Dom loves, forever.

Remember that the film will be released next May 18 in theaters.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: The marketing campaign for the film has finally kicked off, and things seem to be looking great. In the end, it will be up to the public to decide if it’s worth a look.