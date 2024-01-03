Last year was full of great film productions, ranging from the arrival of Super Mario to the cinema, as well as the official live action version of Barbie that instead of giving a commercial message about acquiring the doll, it talked about the social conflicts that are still present today. For its part, it arrived Vin Diesel to star Fast and Furious Xwhich is the preamble to two parts that could mean the end of the franchise that we know and then a reboot.

Something that companies usually do after the films are released in the cinema and finish their cycle in theaters, is to later put them on sale in formats such as Blu Ray and also digital, this for a price higher than what the user You are already used to paying for streaming services. And speaking of this, this would be the last place where the films end up after having been exploited in the greatest way possible, and yes, this adaptation of 2023 You already have a confirmed application.

Those who have not been able to enjoy this specific delivery should not worry about paying a lot, because if they have a membership of HBO Max You can now enjoy it without paying extra, since the entire collection is available in this same place. Added to this are new tapes such as Barbie which arrived last month after spending half a year without joining for some reason that Warner has not explained, since there is a rule of three months after being put on billboards.

This is the synopsis of Fast and Furious X:

Dom and his team took down Brazilian drug lord Hernan Reyes and decimated his empire on a bridge in Rio de Janeiro. His son Dante, who witnessed everything, has since devised a master plan to make Dom pay a high price for what he did. Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno join Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood and the rest of the saga's stars in the beginning of the end of the most popular action franchise. successful of the 21st century. In a frantic journey from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica, Dom will have new allies and face old enemies to prevent Dante from destroying his family and ending everything and everyone. the ones he loves

Remember that you can now see the tape in HBO Max.

Editor's note: I'm not really a fan of this type of film, so I'll skip taking a look at it, because first I'd have to go through the entire saga and I really don't feel like it. Of course, those who are followers of Vin Diesel will be able to have a marathon of everything that has come out so far.