The publicized fight between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson captured much of the international press. The problem between the two got to such a point that ‘The Rock’ walked away from the Fast and Furious franchise.

But as time went by, the actor who plays Dominic Toretto finally spoke about this feud. In an interview with Men’s Health, Diesel offered his explanation as to why he and his former Fast & Furious co-star have grown apart since 2018.

According to the interpreter, as a producer of the franchise, he had to adopt a tough stance towards Johnson in order for him to fully surrender to the role of Luke Hobbs, something that in his opinion he achieved.

“He was a difficult character to embody. My approach at that time was demanding to help him take that performance to the place we had to go, “he explained. “Hobbs hits the saga hard, like a ton of bricks. That’s something I’m proud of, that aesthetic. That took a lot of work and pressure. I did what I had to do to get that performance”He added.

In 2016, Johnson posted a photo on his Instagram account, a currently deleted image, in which he discussed the filming of Fast & Furious 8: “Some male co-stars behave like true professionals, while others do not.”

This not only prompted Diesel’s media response, but Johnson’s departure from the action saga. For 2018, ‘The Rock’ spoke to Rolling Stone about his problems with his former co-star. “Vin and I had some discussions, including a major face-to-face in my trailer. I realized that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach movies and character development. “

After overcoming his problems, ‘The Rock’ has been confirmed to return to the Fast and the Furious saga for his final two films.