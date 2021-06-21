Fast and Furious released its ninth installment and fans are celebrating the reunion of the family led by Dominic Toretto. Its premiere was so successful that Vin Diesel is already thinking about the sequels that would take racing to a new level.

As you remember, this Friday, June 18, the premiere ceremony was held in the city of Los Angeles. Despite all the stars present, the one who took all the spotlight was Meadow Walker, daughter of the late Paul Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonigh, Vin Diesel was asked about the possibility of seeing Meadow in the next two installments of Fast and Furious. Without affirming or denying it, the actor did not close the doors to this opportunity.

“When the tragedy happened in 2013, we stopped filming Furious 7 for five months. We were thinking about what to do while we were in mourning. And the studio accepted a bold decision: allow the character to exist in our mythology, “he said.

“The family goes beyond the success of the franchise. It’s about the success of your soul. (…) I can’t imagine making a Fast movie continuing this mythology without the soul of my brother Paul as a guiding spirit ”, were his last words about it.

Fast and Furious 9 – official synopsis

Dominic Toretto has a quiet life off the radar with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know danger always lurks on his peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force ‘Dom’ to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves the most.

His team comes together to stop a devastating conspiracy led by the most experienced assassin and best performance driver they ever met, a man who is also ‘Dom’s’ abandoned brother, Jakob.