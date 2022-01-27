Today news emerged regarding the possible series of Fast and Furiouswhich is in development according to a report.

The well-known series of Fast and Furious is almost over, despite various spin-offs such as Hobbs & Shaw 2 arriving. Obviously, many fans are wondering what will happen to the franchise, but today more news finally emerges.

From the information released, it seems that the series is not yet in development, therefore without a release date. The series could also bring back some protagonists of the main storyeven if we talk about a prequel story dedicated to aa Vinnie Bennettwho would see him as a newbie Toretto which reveals the background of his relationship with his father and brother.

This according to the report could be a good source of inspiration, although at present they are obviously only speculation. We also remind you that, although the report is reliableyou absolutely must not take this information as truthfulindeed, in most cases they turn out to be absolutely false. However, there may be a grain of truth, and to think that Universal gives up one of its most successful franchises so easily seems unthinkable, so something will boil in the pot for sure.

Fast and Furious 9 has recently released a very interesting latest trailer (you can find it by clicking here), so all the attention will be focused on this great release. For a possible series of Fast and Furios we would have to wait a long time, as there is still material available and more that they are working on.

At present there is no further information about it, but as usual we will keep you informed as soon as there is news. We also remind you that DreamWorks is working on an animated series dedicated to Fast and Furious (also in this case you will find more details and information by clicking here)