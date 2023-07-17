Fast and Furious – Only original parts: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, 17 July 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Fast and Furious – Original parts only, a 2009 film directed by Justin Lin, starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster. The film was conceived as a sequel to the first two films and prequel to Tokyo Drift and, with a production cost of $85 million, grossed approximately $360 million globally. But let’s see all the information together in detail, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot

Dominic Toretto is in the Dominican Republic where, together with Letty and his new gang, he robs trucks carrying petrol. After the success of the last shot, his friend Han suggests that he leave to avoid possible capture. Han hints at a possible intention to travel to Tokyo and Dom, after having meditated on what is right to do, leaves for Panama during the night leaving Letty alone. After an unspecified amount of time, Dom receives a call from his sister Mia who reveals that Letty, back in Los Angeles, has been murdered. He decides to return to the city to assist, furtively, at the funeral which is also attended by the FBI and Brian O’Conner himself, now reinstated as an agent. Dom and Brian set out on the killer’s trail by following two different paths: the first, after finding traces of nitromethane at the scene of the accident, goes to the garage where the car of Letty’s killer was modified and, threatening the mechanic, he manages to get a lead. The second, thanks to an FBI operation, finds a lead to follow.

Fast and Furious – Original parts only: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of the Fast and the Furious – Parts only, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vin Diesel as Dominic “Dom” Toretto

Paul WalkerBrian O’Conner

Jordana BrewsterMia Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez as Leticia “Letty” Ortiz

John Ortiz: Ramon Campos/Arturo Braga

Jack ConleyAgent Penning

Laz Alonso: Fenix ​​Rise

Gal Gadot as Gisele Yashar

Shea Whigham as Agent Michael Stasiak

Liza Lapira as Agent Sophie Trinh

Sung Kang as Han Lue

Mirtha Michelle: Dear Mirtha

Tego Calderón: Tego Leo

Don Omar as Rico Santos

Ron Yuan as David Park

Greg CipesDwight

Lou Betty Jr.: Judge

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fast and Furious – Only original parts on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 17 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.