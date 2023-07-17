Fast and Furious – Only original parts: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1
This evening, 17 July 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Fast and Furious – Original parts only, a 2009 film directed by Justin Lin, starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster. The film was conceived as a sequel to the first two films and prequel to Tokyo Drift and, with a production cost of $85 million, grossed approximately $360 million globally. But let’s see all the information together in detail, such as the plot and the cast.
Plot
Dominic Toretto is in the Dominican Republic where, together with Letty and his new gang, he robs trucks carrying petrol. After the success of the last shot, his friend Han suggests that he leave to avoid possible capture. Han hints at a possible intention to travel to Tokyo and Dom, after having meditated on what is right to do, leaves for Panama during the night leaving Letty alone. After an unspecified amount of time, Dom receives a call from his sister Mia who reveals that Letty, back in Los Angeles, has been murdered. He decides to return to the city to assist, furtively, at the funeral which is also attended by the FBI and Brian O’Conner himself, now reinstated as an agent. Dom and Brian set out on the killer’s trail by following two different paths: the first, after finding traces of nitromethane at the scene of the accident, goes to the garage where the car of Letty’s killer was modified and, threatening the mechanic, he manages to get a lead. The second, thanks to an FBI operation, finds a lead to follow.
Fast and Furious – Original parts only: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot of the Fast and the Furious – Parts only, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Vin Diesel as Dominic “Dom” Toretto
- Paul WalkerBrian O’Conner
- Jordana BrewsterMia Toretto
- Michelle Rodriguez as Leticia “Letty” Ortiz
- John Ortiz: Ramon Campos/Arturo Braga
- Jack ConleyAgent Penning
- Laz Alonso: Fenix Rise
- Gal Gadot as Gisele Yashar
- Shea Whigham as Agent Michael Stasiak
- Liza Lapira as Agent Sophie Trinh
- Sung Kang as Han Lue
- Mirtha Michelle: Dear Mirtha
- Tego Calderón: Tego Leo
- Don Omar as Rico Santos
- Ron Yuan as David Park
- Greg CipesDwight
- Lou Betty Jr.: Judge
Streaming and TV
Where to see Fast and Furious – Only original parts on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 17 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.
