Fast and furious it continues to be successful in the cinema despite the fact that in the last films it lost the original direction, and with the next film it seems that we will have more strange things.

A few months ago this saga tried to conquer the public gamer with a game that went completely unnoticed, but they have so much faith that they will try again.

This time you won’t see action in the style Twisted metalbut a strange fusion of Fast and furious with Mario Kart, as crazy as this mix may sound.

Everything seems to indicate that the animated series of this saga is being a success in NetflixSo the creative team behind her got down to business creating a new video game.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of SH1FT3R will put the frenzied action aside to bring us a gameplay very similar to Mario Kart, based on powers that will make your opponent angry.

If you can’t imagine what this strange mix of Fast and furious, we leave you the trailer official below, and from what we see, it could perform better than its predecessor.

This new game of Fast and furious will be launched under the shelter of Bandai namco, and as you can see, it keeps the graphics style realistic but adds extra elements to make it fun.

Instead of attacking your opponents with bullets, here you can throw paint bombs at them, don energy shields and use a number of tools to take the lead.

At the moment they did not reveal a specific release date, but the launch window is agreed for sometime in November 2021.

It is too early to tell if this game of Fast and furious it will have better reception than its predecessor, but its mechanics don’t look too bad.

