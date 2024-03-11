Fast and Furious – Hobbs and Shaw: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Monday 11 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Fast and Furious – Hobbs and Shaw, a 2019 film directed by David Leitch, will be broadcast. The film, a spin-off of the series, stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, respectively in the roles of Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, already present in the previous chapters of the series. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In London, a group of MI6 agents attempt to recover the Snowflake virus, which can be programmed to decimate millions of people, from the hi-tech terrorist organization “Eteon”. Brixton Lore, an Eteon agent with advanced cybernetic implants that allow him to perform superhuman feats, arrives on site and kills all the MI6 agents except Hattie Shaw, Deckard Shaw's younger sister, who injects herself with Snowflake and becomes his sleeper carrier and runs away. Brixton, to get her researched, makes her appear as the traitor who killed her own team to steal the Snowflake.

Luke Hobbs and Deckard are both informed of the missing virus by the CIA and are assigned to work as a team to track it down. Deckard, reluctant to her, rejects her and goes in search of her sister alone but Hobbs manages to find her first and after a brief fight arrests her and then takes her to the CIA office. The interrogation is first interrupted by the return of Deckard, who discovers together with Hobbs that Hattie is the carrier of the virus, then Brixton raids her and kidnaps her. Deckard recognizes the enemy as an old colleague he previously shot before being revived by Eteon. Hobbs and Deckard save Hattie during the ensuing car chase, and manage to escape Brixton, causing him to crash into a double-decker bus.

The trio locate Professor Andreiko, the creator of the Snowflake, who informs them that to prevent the Snowflake from eradicating humanity, Hattie must be killed or the virus must be extracted from her body using a device found at the interior of the Eteon factory in Ukraine. After arriving in Moscow and with the help of an old friend of Deckard's, the three infiltrate the factory, where they manage to recover the extraction device before escaping and destroying the facility; Andreiko is killed and the device is severely damaged. Hobbs decides to take the trio to his childhood home in Samoa where his brother Jonah is able to repair the device and where they can prepare a counterattack on Brixton's army.

Fast and Furious – Hobbs and Shaw: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Fast and the Furious – Hobbs and Shaw, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Dwayne Johnson: Luke Hobbs

Jason Statham: Deckard “Deck” Shaw

Idris Elba: Brixton Lore

Vanessa Kirby: Hattie Shaw

Eiza González: Margarita “Madame M”

Helen Mirren: Magdalene Shaw

Eddie Marsan: Professor Andreiko

Cliff Curtis: Jonah Hobbs

Roman Reigns: Mateo Hobbs

Josh Mauga: Timo Hobbs

John Tui: Kal Hobbs

Lori Pelenise Tuisano as Sefina Hobbs

Eliana Su'a: Samantha “Sam” Hobbs

Rob Delaney: Agent Loeb

Ryan Reynolds: Agent Locke

Kevin Hart: Dinkley

Stephanie Vogt: commentator

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Fast and Furious – Hobbs and Shaw live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 11 March 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.