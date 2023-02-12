Fast and Furious – Hobbs and Shaw: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 12 February 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Fast and Furious – Hobbs and Shaw, a 2019 film directed by David Leitch, will be broadcast. The film, a spin-off of the series, stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, respectively in the role of Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, already present in the previous chapters of the series. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In London, a group of MI6 agents attempt to recover the Snowflake virus, which can be programmed to decimate millions, from the hi-tech terrorist organization “Eteon”. Brixton Lore, an Etheon agent with advanced cybernetic implants that allow him to perform superhuman feats, arrives at the scene and kills all MI6 agents except Hattie Shaw, Deckard Shaw’s younger sister, who injects herself with Snowflake and becomes sleeper bearer and flees. Brixton, to get her researched, makes her appear as the traitor who killed her team to steal the Snowflake.

Luke Hobbs and Deckard, are both tipped off about the missing virus by the CIA and are assigned to work as a team to track it down. Deckard, reluctant of her, refuses her and goes in search of her sister alone but Hobbs manages to find her first and after a short fight he arrests her and then leads her to the CIA office. The interrogation is first interrupted by the return of Deckard, who discovers together with Hobbs that Hattie is the carrier of the virus, then Brixton raids her and kidnaps her. Deckard recognizes the enemy as an old colleague he previously shot before being revived by Eteon. Hobbs and Deckard rescue Hattie during the ensuing car chase, and manage to escape Brixton, crashing it into a double-decker bus.

The trio locate Professor Andreiko, the creator of the Snowflake, who informs them that to stop the Snowflake from eradicating humanity, Hattie must either be killed or the virus must be extracted from her body using a device found inside interior of the Eteon factory in Ukraine. After arriving in Moscow and with the help of an old friend of Deckard’s, the three infiltrate the factory, where they manage to recover the extraction device before escaping and destroying the facility; Andreiko is killed and the device is badly damaged. Hobbs decides to take the trio to his childhood home in Samoa where his brother Jonah is able to fix the device and where they can prepare a counter-attack on Brixton’s army.

Fast and Furious – Hobbs and Shaw: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Fast and the Furious – Hobbs and Shaw, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Dwayne JohnsonLuke Hobbs

Jason StathamDeckard “Deck” Shaw

Idris Elba: Brixton Lore

Vanessa KirbyHattie Shaw

Eiza González as Margarita “Madame M”

Helen Mirren Magdalene Shaw

Eddie MarsanProfessor Andreiko

Cliff CurtisJonah Hobbs

Roman ReignsMateo Hobbs

Josh MaugaTimo Hobbs

John TuiKal Hobbs

Lori Pelenise Tuisano as Sefina Hobbs

Eliana Su’a as Samantha “Sam” Hobbs

Rob DelaneyAgent Loeb

Ryan ReynoldsAgent Locke

Kevin Hart: Dinkley

Stephanie Vogt: commentator

Streaming and TV

Where to see Fast and Furious – Hobbs and Shaw on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 12 February 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.