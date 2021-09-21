The fast and the furious is one of the biggest sagas in the world. His first appearance on the big screen occurred in 2001 and, since then, his success has increased exponentially over time. Thanks to the several million dollars it usually secures at the global box office, the minds behind its making have continued to extend its core story installment after installment.

Fast and Furious 9 is considered one of the most successful films of the pandemic so far. Photo: composition / Universal

While several directors have passed through its ranks, Justin lin tops the list with the largest number of feature films in the franchise under his name. In fact, it has already been confirmed that he will be in charge of the production of the last two films. In this sense, the specialized portal Collider consulted the director about the structure that the story will take. It was there that the filmmaker clarified that, indeed, he will seek to relate a single episode over two films.

“ The idea that the last chapter is two movies is correct. I have to say that I am very happy, because I think that when I entered this franchise, a sequel was not a fact. You had to earn it, you know? So sitting here talking to you and saying, ‘Oh yeah, there are going to be two more movies!’ It means a lot, “he said.

“So every day when I wake up, I try to reconfigure and make sure that whatever we are talking about in the process is going to give the best result. But I think having a chapter in two movies is correct. That’s where I stand today, ”he added.

Fast and Furious 9 introduced the character of John Cena as Dominic Toretto’s brother. Photo: Universal Pictures

Secondly, Tyrese Gibson, Roman in fiction, had advanced in the middle of this year that the last installments of the saga would be recorded simultaneously. In that sense, the aforementioned media asked Lin if this situation will present some kind of challenge.

“There is an ambition of what we want to do and there are also real world problems that we encounter. But I feel like, for me, I don’t want to be selfish. I want to do my best for the process ”He replied.

F10 will be directed by Justin Lin and once again starring Vin Diesel. Photo: composition / Universal

When does Fast & Furious 10 premiere?

According to reports from specialized portals such as Variety, Fast and Furious 10 has a premiere scheduled for April 7, 2023, while Fast and Furious 11 has not yet set a specific release date.