The actor dwayne johnson announced his return to the “Fast and Furious” saga after being excluded from the ninth installment and appearing exclusively in the post-credits scene of the last installment. This time he will do it with a leading role in which he will lead the new installment of this film. However, he has stated that it will not be a continuation of the “Hobbs & Shaw” spin off, but rather a stand-alone story. Nor will it feature the participation of Vin Diesel, who is the main protagonist of the franchise.

Will Dwayne Johnson star in “Fast and Furious 11”?

Dwayne Johnson will not star in “Fast and Furious 11”, but the next installment of this saga will be about a confrontation between the officer Luke Hobbs, played by him, who will face Dante, who is played by Jason Momoa. This film will be found chronologically between 10 and 11. At the moment there has been no talk of the participation of Vin Diesel, however, ‘the Rock’ mentioned that she has already reconciled with him.

What did Dwayne Johnson say about his fight with Vin Diesel?

“Last summer Vin (Diesel) and I left all the past behind. We will lead with brotherhood and determination, and we will always take care of the franchise, the characters and the fans that we love,” said ‘the Rock’ regarding his discussion with the star of “Fast and Furious”. This was further evidenced when in “Fast and Furious 8” they do not share any cameo together. This conflict began in 2016 after the statements of the former WWR wrestler at the end of filming this film.

“Fast and furious 10”: what is the cast of the last film?

Vin Diesel as Dominic “Dom” Toretto

Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Michelle Rodriguez as Leticia “Letty” Ortiz

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Tyrese Gibson as Roman “Rome” Pearce

Ludacris as Tej Parker

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

Nathalie Emmanuel as Megan Ramsey

Sung Kang as Han Seoul-Oh

Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner/Little Nobody

Michael Rooker as Buddy

Brie Larson as Tess

Alan Richtson as Aimes

Daniela Melchior as Isabel.

