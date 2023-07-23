













Yes, the hit Battle Royale developed and maintained by Epic Games is now in your sights. This is what this filmmaker revealed in the framework of the San Diego Comic-Con 2023. He participated in the directors’ conference alongside other filmmakers, such as Gareth Edwards.

There Leterrier spoke of his desire to make a tape of this video game after capturing the attention of the moviegoing public with Fast and furious. But why do you want to undertake such a project?

According to this manager ‘[dirigiría una película de Fortnite] because the game is amazing’. Then he highlighted ‘the characters… I mean there’s a lot more to tell’.

To this, Louis Leterrier added ‘I would be [una película] fun. It would be full of action and everything’.

The most recent film in Leterrier’s Vin Diesel saga was fast and furious xwhich came out on May 19, 2023.

Leterrier is involved in the next one, which still does not have an official title but will be released in 2025. He previously worked on Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans and now you see me.

He also directed the TV series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance from Netflix. Is it possible that you make the movie of Fortnite?

It all hinges on whether Epic Games, which owns the rights to the franchise, is okay with Louis Leterrier directing it. But it would also take more producers and a studio willing to shoot the movie.

Perhaps the closest thing that currently exists in the cinema to Fortnite is Free Guy (2021) by Ryan Reynolds.

With the participation of Leterrier and his experience with Fast and furious and other tapes could turn out something similar.

With details by ScreenRant. Apart from Fast and furious and Fortnite We have more movie information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

