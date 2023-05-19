













Fast and Furious and how to lose your identity as a franchise | EarthGamer

Although the saga has already transformed and is focused on increasingly crazier stunts, there was a time when everything was simpler. A time when they were simple films about street races with a touch of criminal intrigue. But now we are facing a franchise full of super spies and trips to space. What happened here?

Fast and Furious got a makeover, but was it for the better?

It is well known that if a saga wants to stay current, it must adapt to the times. Fast and Furious did just that with the arrival of 5in Control. Here they left behind the formula of a policeman infiltrated in criminal careers to give us a robbery movie. Which also brought together the most beloved characters of the franchise so far.

Despite this change, he remained somewhat on the side of realism. Its action scenes still concentrated on doable car stunts and a bit of the racing aspect. But with the arrival of the sequel everything went further, it became crazier.

Source: Universal Pictures

From the moment the character of Letty Ortiz was revived and Dom Toretto jumped between two high bridges, we should have seen what was coming. From there the saga became what seems like an exercise in ‘you have to do something crazier than the previous one’.

The worst thing about it is that things like story and character development disappeared completely. Fast and Furious became entirely a franchise dedicated to fanservice. Do you want us to go to space? Done. Want to see us take on a nuclear submarine? Here you have it. But always sacrificing quality.

The characters took combat and espionage courses between each film.

An important part of Fast and furious It is the characters who have won over the audience. However, this love makes many forget that they were drastically changed.. All of them for no apparent reason, so as an audience we just had to go with the flow.

Out of nowhere, most of them became super spies that would make James Bond blush. Let’s not forget that most of them were just criminals, stealing DVD players, gas trucks, and auto parts. But suddenly they are capable of incredible feats, because that is what the plot demands.

Source: Universal Pictures

Among all the characters Fast and furiousperhaps the most changed were Han and Tej. Han was a happy-go-lucky man with great driving skills who later became a John Wick-esque super assassin. Tej was a simple street racer who suddenly became a techie capable of hacking even the most complex system.

Nor can we forget about the super soldiers that are Dom and Letty. A couple of car lovers who, without any training, can beat government agents in physical fights.. It seems that the streets of Los Angeles really are very aggressive.

As if that were not enough, we already know that no family member is in danger of dying permanently. After all, the saga adopted a tendency to revive its dead, arguing that they were simply badly injured.. Something we already saw with Han, Letty and Owen Shaw. How do we care about them if they are invincible?

Fast and Furious no longer knows what it is but still continues

With each new Fast and Furious movie, what this franchise is is becoming more distorted. Is it a saga about criminals making big robberies? About super warriors in the service of the government? About car racing? The answer simply seems to be: whatever Vin Diesel wants at the time.

Curiously, and despite its inconsistency, we find ourselves with a particular phenomenon. Each movie has a worse story than the last and increasingly over-the-top, logic-defying action. Still, they’re huge box office magnets.

Source: Universal Pictures

Of course this makes the saga Fast and furious follow. In fact, Vin Diesel has already confirmed that the tenth film is the beginning of a trilogy that will supposedly work as the end. However, our hopes of it ending as a reflection of what it once was are slim to none.

Also, who knows if this time Vin Diesel fulfills his promise to put the saga to sleep. After all, he had considered the seventh to be the last after the death of Paul Walker. He later said that the end would come in the tenth and now here we are. Frankly we would not be surprised if after this trilogy they announce a crossover with Jurassic World. In the end, it seems that they are more interested in generating money than creating a coherent mythology.

