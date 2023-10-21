













He revealed to the Chinese press that the manga created by Shuichi Shigeno will have a second adaptation with real actors and actresses.

In passing, he confirmed that he himself will be in the director’s seat and that he will also be the producer of this new film.

In the interview Kang commented that the new film Initial D is an exploration of ‘cars, drifting and all things cool’. That sounds a bit like Fast and furious but he also said something else.

This actor and director compared the style of this new production with that of iconic films such as Rocky and The Karate Kid.

If you are talking about the first two films of both sagas then your project is taking shape.

Some would say that it sounds like a ‘coming-of-age story’ because that’s precisely what the tapes mentioned above are. But Sung Kang also says that this movie Initial D It has a big budget behind it.

That is something that also reminds us of the deliveries of Fast and furious. With this film, Kang will be able to express the great love he feels for cars, something for which he is well known. On more than one occasion he has demonstrated it and will do so again.

This actor Fast and furiousin his own podcast, revealed that the iconic AE86 Corolla will be in the movie Initial D.

To make this a reality he decided to approach Akira Nakai from RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF (RWB) to build this car.

From what can be seen, it is necessary to create a replica of this vehicle, which is called Trueno AE86 Apex/Hachi-Roku and is otherwise iconic in the series. More details about this film have yet to be revealed.

Apart from Fast and furious and Initial D We have more anime information at TierraGamer.

