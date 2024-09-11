The actor Tyrese Gibsonknown for his role as Roman Pearce in the franchise, he is facing a legal situation that has temporarily halted his career in the medium. Despite being scheduled to begin filming the final installment of the saga in 2025, he has been arrested due to a legal dispute related to the support of his daughter Sorayathe product of his marriage to his ex-wife Samantha Lee.

The conflict arose in 2020 after the divorce of Gibsonwhere he was ordered to pay monthly support of $10,690. However, the actor had been paying only $2,200 a month, prompting the judge in charge of the case, Kevin Farmerissued an arrest warrant for non-compliance. In addition, the subject has accumulated a significant debt in late payments, which aggravates his legal situation.

The arrest took place in Atlanta, and Gibson The actor will be able to avoid jail time if he pays more than $73,000, a sum that covers part of his ex-wife’s back support and legal costs. Through his Instagram account, the actor expressed his frustration, mentioning that he feels that the courts tend to prejudice the parents in these types of cases.

It is unclear how this conflict will affect the filming of Fast & Furious 11given that Gibson is a crucial part of the cast. If the situation continues, it could impact the production plans of the film scheduled for 2025If this happens, we may have a delay, given that his character is one of the most important in the saga.

Via: People