After so much waiting, Dominic Toretto’s family will return to the big screen with the ninth installment of Fast and Furious. As the latest advances showed us, Toretto will have to face his younger brother Jakob, after having been missing for several years.

As it deals with the protagonist’s past, the film will use flashbacks to show the relationship between the two brothers. What few expected is that Vin Diesel’s son Vincent Sinclair would be cast to play a younger version of the character, according to a recent report from TMZ.

According to the specialized media, Sinclair recorded his scenes at the end of 2019, although it is not clear exactly how much screen time he will have on the tape. In this way, he becomes the second person to play a young Toretto, after Alex McGee in the seventh installment.

Fast and furious 9 – official synopsis

Dominic Toretto has a quiet life off the radar with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know danger always lurks on his peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force ‘Dom’ to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves the most.

His team comes together to stop a devastating conspiracy led by the most experienced assassin and the best performance driver they ever met, a man who is also ‘Dom’s abandoned brother, Jakob.

Fast and furious 9 Its premiere date is scheduled for May 28, 2021.