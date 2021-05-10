The ninth installment of Fast & Furious will bring Dominic Toretto’s family back to the big screen. On this occasion, the protagonist will have to face his younger brother Jakob, who spent several years missing and now threatens his family.

The film was scheduled to arrive on May 28, 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed its release to June 25, 2021. A few weeks before the expected event, Vin Diesel decided to share a few words about it.

Vin Diesel and John Cena will share the screen in Fast and Furious 9. Photo: Universal Pictures

“For more than 100 years, there has been a place where we come together to entertain ourselves: the cinema. After being apart for so long, it’s time to get back together, to laugh, to applaud ”, the actor initially points out.

After this, Vin Diesel assured that the cast of Fast and Furious 9 shares his same enthusiasm for the reunion: “Nobody comes back like the movies. See you soon”. Now we just have to wait to see him with John Cena, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris.

Fast and furious 9 – official synopsis

Dominic Toretto has a quiet life off the radar with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know danger always lurks on his peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force ‘Dom’ to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves the most.

His team comes together to stop a devastating conspiracy led by the most experienced assassin and best performance driver they ever met, a man who is also ‘Dom’s abandoned brother, Jakob.