In 2020, Ludacris raised the possibility of the Fast and the Furious reaching space. This idea was supported by Michelle Rodriguez, who in an interview commented that this scenario would be seen in the new film of the saga.

With the release of the film a couple of weeks ago, fans were able to see this sequence come true with Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) in spacesuits inside a flying car.

Vin Diesel and Fast and Furious 9 in Space

The actor and protagonist of the film has also given his point of view on this scene, one of the most popular in the plot and that provoked the most debate on the internet. In talk with Entertainment Weekly, Diesel confessed that he was not quite sure about including the scene, but they decided to add it after talking.

“Oh my god, I had so many mixed emotions about this, but then I had a smile on my face. For a moment I said ‘No, no, no, no, no!’ Then I went on to: ‘Wait a minute, maybe. Yes Yes Yes Yes!’. I was like, ‘If we make it, we’ll make it. And if not, we try, ‘”he explained.

In April, director Justin Lin spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and indicated that Fast & furious 9’s arrival in space was an idea that had been around on the team for years.; however, they wanted to find the right bow to make it happen.

“With the ninth installment I realized that it was time. I went to Vin Diesel’s house to present it to him, we agreed and it happened ”, he commented.

Fast & furious will have tenth movie

Following the release of F9, Diesel quickly announced that the Fast & Furious saga is not yet over. In January 2022, the recordings will begin for their tenth installment.