Filming of The fate of the furious (2017) It gave the saga one of the most important box offices in its history but also gave rise to the fight between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel.

Years ago, the actors shared posts against each other on their respective social networks. Even, fans could see how ‘The rock’ questioned the professionalism of his partner.

With the problems between the interpreters, the first to move away from the franchise was ‘The Rock’, who decided not to be part of Fast & Furious 9 and starring in his own spin-off: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Over the years, and shortly after the premiere of the new film in the franchise, apparently the discrepancies between the two have been fixed. The first to twist his arm was Vin Diesel, who on his Instagram account shared a photo of the two with the following caption:

“I am blessed to be a part of so many iconic moments in film. I don’t reflect on them as much as I should. Maybe because I’m too excited for what’s to come. All love, ”he explained.

Vin Diesel published a photo with ‘The rock’ and actor responds Photo: Instagram

Fans not only reacted to this image, but were surprised by the comment that Dwayne Johnson shared after several years of being away. “Big take bro! We had fun and created some incredibly iconic moments that I will always be grateful for, ”he said.

‘The rock’ sent a message to Vin Diesel through a publication where he remembers his time in Fast and furious Photo: Instagram

Release date of Fast and Furious 9

Scheduled for May 28, 2021 , the production has restarted its promotional stage and presented a new preview of the film.