Fast and furious 9 It has already shown that it is the new ‘blockbuster’ of the saga. In fact, Variety reported a few weeks ago that the story starring Vin Diesel has become the most watched foreign film in South Korea in 2021. This is based on the 18.9 million dollars product of the 2.19 million of tickets sold since its premiere in that country, on May 19.

However, the winning streak has not stopped there. As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, the ninth installment of the successful franchise aims to achieve $ 66 million at the box office this weekend, after its premiere in the United States (June 25). By the way, the tape got some enviable $ 30 million in Friday’s count, from almost 4,200 cinemas.

With this, it would become a new record so far in the pandemic. It would also be the largest opening for a movie in the United States since the arrival of Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker, in December 2019.

Despite promising forecasts, A Quiet Place still holds the opening record so far in the pandemic, after raising $ 57.1 million over the Memorial Day long weekend.

However, it is important to specify that Fast and Furious 9 has already had a great global deployment, thanks to the 300 million dollars it has raised in 23 international markets. A panorama of great expectations, especially if you consider that it is yet to be released in different key locations, including the United Kingdom.

Fast and furious 9 – official synopsis

Dominic Toretto has a quiet life off the radar with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know danger always lurks on his peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force ‘Dom’ to confront the sins of his past to save those he loves the most.

His team comes together to stop a devastating conspiracy led by the most experienced assassin and best performance driver they ever met, a man who is also ‘Dom’s’ abandoned brother, Jakob.