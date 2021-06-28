With each sequel, Fast and Furious took a step of no return to displace motorsport and make it a distant memory. Much has happened since Dominic Toretto lived a quarter of a mile at a time. Now, the protagonist left the clues to have a peaceful life with his family, but this will quickly fall apart with the return of his younger brother Jakob.

From the opening minutes, the film gives us a glimpse into Toretto’s past and how the raw feud with Jakob was forged. Even with the writers trying to make it all fit and make sense, his brother’s recent existence never ends up being credible. In fact, it shows the lack of ingenuity to properly lengthen a saga that ran out of gas many kilometers ago.

To the bewilderment of the viewer, this addition straight out of the sleeve is even more digestible than the fact that Toretto’s family has become the same Mission Impossible Force. His mission: to prevent Project Aries from falling into the wrong hands and putting the planet in danger. Of course, the lack of ridicule will allow the heroes to go into space to achieve their goal.

This is how the film saga once again defies the limits of credibility and the laws of physics. However, the film makes the mistake of taking itself seriously, unlike previous installments, where they were more aware of its absurdity and used comedy better and boasted every madness. Now the extraordinary has become ordinary and eccentricities lose value in a world where rules mean nothing.

Why did the Fast and the Furious stop having racing movies?

To date, Fast and Furious can easily be divided into three blocks, although more than one would have liked it to end with the family enjoying their dream life after the theft of the safe or the emotional farewell to Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) .

F1-F3 (racing and underworld)

F4-F7 (action and chase)

F8-F9 (Toretto and the superhero syndrome).

Justin Lin was the filmmaker chosen to lead the film saga from the third to the sixth installment: a period that opted for a new creative direction that increased revenue and strengthened the direction taken. This is what then-Universal Pictures president Adam Fogelson told Deadline about the transition:

“The question Fast Five posed was, ‘Can we stop being car culture movies and become a true action franchise?’ If these tapes were still about street racing, there was probably a limit on how many people would buy tickets. “

Fast and Furious 9 surprised with the announcement of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2021. Photo: composition / Universal

In this way, Fast and furious finally he came out of the shadow of Point break, shed his underground character and embraced a second popcorn stage where action, chase, unusual pirouettes and complicit laughter prevailed. However, with the ninth installment, no spark remains, nothing more than a transfigured and unrecognizable shadow of what was once the saga.

Possibly, it is the best example of how a saga derails, loses its identity, does not evolve, but deviates and takes the safest bet. Everything for the greens to keep coming in at the cost of quality, fan expectations and the scrap they disguise as a movie.

For a sequel, the Superfast! it has more the essence of the original work. And certainly, its implausibility is about to reach that of its imitation where Vin Serento receives bullets in the head and returns them through the mouth. Vin Diesel and company would surely be amused.