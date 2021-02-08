Toretto’s family will return to the big screen in the ninth installment of Fast & Furious. After the health crisis, the day to finally see the movie and the return of Hank is a fantasy for fans of the franchise, who await the premiere from 2020.

In the latest advances it was seen that Dominic Toretto will have to face his younger brother, after having disappeared for several years. As if the encounter wasn’t exciting enough, the new trailer released at the Super Bowl 2021 gives new clues about their troubled relationship.

Fast and furious 9 – characters

Dominic Toretto – Vin Diesel

Protagonist of the saga. In the early films, he was the leader of a gang that was involved in illegal racing. He is now married to Letty and has a son. During the new installment, he will reunite the team to face his brother Jakob.

Jakob Toretto – John Cena

New member and antagonist of the film, he is the brother of Dominic Toretto. Not much is known about the character, only that he wishes to surpass his brother; which will bring more than one problem to the team.

Han Seoul – Oh – Sung Kang

Thief and underground runner who was part of Toretto’s team. After the death of his girlfriend in Spain, he leaves the United States to live in Tokyo where Shaw murders him. Although this is not entirely true, as it appears in the F9 trailer.

Other actors who make up the cast: Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodríguez), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Cipher (Charlize Theron)

Fast and furious 9 – official synopsis

Dominic Toretto has a quiet life off the radar with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know danger always lurks on his peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force ‘Dom’ to confront the sins of his past if he is to save the ones he loves the most.

His team comes together to stop a devastating conspiracy led by the most experienced assassin and best performance driver they ever met – a man who is also ‘Dom’s’ abandoned brother, Jakob.

The release date of Fast & Furious 9 is set for May 2021.