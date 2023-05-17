“Fast X” is getting closer and fans couldn’t be more excited to see the movie with Vin Diesel in theaters. However, more than one wants to catch up and review Toretto’s latest adventures so as not to miss any detail. Of all the movies, the ninth installment stands out for having broken the limits and taking the protagonists into space.

For this reason, we share everything you need to know about “fast & furious 9” and how to watch it from the comfort of your home.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fast and Furious 10” already has first reviews and this character overshadows everyone, according to experts

When did “Fast and Furious 9” premiere in Peru?

https://youtu.be/3YNwcdVkpZQ

“Fast & furious 9” premiered in theaters in Peru on August 26, 2021. Like its predecessors, the film became a box office success, for which its fans asked for a continuation, which will finally reach the big screen next Thursday, May 18.

Is “Fast and Furious 9” on Netflix?

At this time, “Fast and Furious 9” is not available on Netflix. However, the successful film starring Vin Diesel Yes, it is on another million-dollar streaming platform.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fast and Furious”: Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel sign peace! ‘The Rock’ will return to the saga

The leads went to space in “F&F 9.” Photo: Universal

Where to watch “Fast and Furious 9”?

It is nothing less than HBO Max. To be able to watch the tape online, you only need to have a subscription to the aforementioned service. Plus, you can access the content for free with a 30-day free trial.

“Fast and furious 9”: cast

Below you can see the complete list of actors and characters that made up the cast of “Fast and Furious 9”:

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto.

Vincent Sinclair Diesel and Vinnie Bennett as a young Dominic Toretto.

Michelle Rodriguez as Leticia Ortiz.

Azia Dinea Hale as a young Letty Ortiz.

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce.

Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges as Tej Parker.

John Cena as Jakob Toretto.

Finn Cole as young Jakob Toretto.

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto-O’Conner.

Siena Agudong as young Mia Toretto.

Nathalie Emmanuel as Megan Ramsey.

Sung Kang as Han Lue/Seoul-Oh.

Michael Rooker as Buddy.

Helen Mirren as Magdalene ‘Queenie’ Shaw.

Kurt Russell as Agent Frank Petty/’Mr. Nobody’.

Charlize Theron as Cipher.

#quotFast #furiousquot #full #movie #Latin #Spanish #online