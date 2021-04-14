Dominic Toretto and his family are set to return to the big screen in the ninth installment of Fast & Furious. On this occasion, the protagonist will have to face his younger brother, who has disappeared for several years, and some accounts of his past will be revealed.

As if Hank’s return wasn’t enough, the film’s second official trailer brought many surprises, including an emotional flashback to Brian O’Conner, previously played by the late Paul Walker. In addition, a car capable of taking to the skies thanks to propellants also appeared.

Through social networks, fans reacted with all kinds of comments and memes about the ‘rocket car’ that reignited rumors about a future installment that takes place in outer space.

Photo: Twitter capture

Photo: Facebook capture

Photo: Twitter capture

Photo: Facebook capture

Fast and furious 9 – official synopsis

Dominic Toretto She has a quiet life off the radar with Letty and her son Brian, but they know danger is always lurking on her horizon. This time, that threat will force ‘Dom’ to confront the sins of his past if he is to save those he loves the most.

His team comes together to stop a devastating conspiracy led by the most experienced assassin and the best performance driver they ever met: Jakob, a man who is also the abandoned brother of ‘Dom’.

Fast and Furious 9 – Release Date

The original date to launch the delivery was in May 2020, but the pandemic caused it to be rescheduled up to three times. Now its launch is scheduled for June 25, 2021.