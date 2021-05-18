Fast & Furious 9 promises to take four-wheel racing to a new level and fans couldn’t be more excited. The new installment, directed by Justin Lin, will reunite the Toretto family with surprise characters like Han Lue and Sean Boswell.

The film will show us how Dominic Toretto leaves his life in peace to confront his past: his missing brother Jakob. Thus, the protagonist and all his friends unite to stop a devastating conspiracy.

After a series of delays, the ninth installment of Fast and Furious 9 will arrive on June 25. However, the first reactions from the critics have already come to light to increase the expectations of the fans before its official launch.

What did the critics say about Fast and Furious 9?

“I just saw F9 and it is exactly what you are hoping to see. Massive action sequences, with great humor, tension and family drama. They finally go into space and deliver what they promise. Fans of the franchise are going to love the references to past movies. “

Courtney Howard (Variety)

“F9 is great fun. With great stunts and action sequences that is combined with well-written drama. Vin Diesel gives a great performance and Cena is amazing. “

The tape will feature the appearance of Dominic’s long-lost brother. Photo: composition / Universal

Michael Reyes (Cinema Blend)

“F9 was incredible. Justin Lin has an impeccable direction and he feels the great comeback. They answer questions that we have had the biggest doubt throughout the franchise. The action is crazy but it works and the story has a deep meaning. “

Molly Freeman (Screenrant)

“I already saw F9 and I can say that it is totally fun. The action feels fresh and more innovative. They add to the character of John Cena in an unexpected and creative way that makes the most sense and doesn’t feel out of place. “

John DeFore (The Hollywood Reporter)

“The Fast & Furious movies have become products of Mission: Impossible. But F9 is not built around an exciting mission, but Vin Diesel and John Cena interpreting the anguish of the past of the Toretto brothers. “