Fast and Furious 6: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Fast and Furious 6, a 2013 film directed by Justin Lin. It is the sixth film in the Fast and Furious franchise and precedes The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in chronological order.

Plot

Ever since Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner carried out the Rio heist and ruined the empire of Hernan Reyes, a crime boss who now owns the entire city, the two have obtained 100 million dollars and have covered their tracks by escaping into different corners of the world. However, their lives are incomplete, as, being veterans of a colossal theft, they do not have the opportunity to return home and, forced to live in countries without extradition, they accept the proposal presented by agent Luke Hobbs, for some time on the hunt for an organization of mercenary pilots, chasing them across a dozen countries.

The head of the organization, Owen Shaw, is aided by a ruthless right-hand man, who turns out to be the lost love Dom thought died in an accident, Letty. The only way to stop the group of criminals is to face them on the street. So Hobbs, going to Dom, asks him to put together the team organized in Rio and to go to London, in order to capture the wanted men. The proposed compensation will be the acquittal of all their crimes, so that each of them will have the opportunity to return home to their families.

Fast and Furious 6: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Fast and Furious 6, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Vin Diesel as Dominic “Dom” Toretto

Paul WalkerBrian O’Conner

Dwayne JohnsonLuke Hobbs

Michelle Rodriguez as Leticia “Letty” Ortiz

Jordana BrewsterMia Toretto

Tyrese Gibson: Roman Pearce

Ludacris: Tej Parker

Sung KangHan Seoul-Oh

Gal Gadot as Gisele Yashar

Luke EvansOwen Shaw

Gina CaranoRiley Hicks

John OrtizArturo Braga

Joe Taslim: Jah

Clara Paget: Vegh

Elsa Pataky: Elena Neves

Shea WhighamAg. Ben Stasiak

Jason StathamDeckard Shaw

Kim KoldKlaus

Thure Lindhardt: Firuz

Victor GardenerLt. Col. Rolphe

Huggy Leaver: owner of the pawnshop

Stephen Marcus: Davies

Matthew StirlingOakes

Andy PointonTerry

Jason Thorpe: pompous British car salesman

Streaming and TV

