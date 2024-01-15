













Fast and Furious 11 will be the last film with Vin Diesel and will return to the origins of the saga | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









According to Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider, Vin Diesel will say goodbye to the franchise after Fast and Furious 11. He also ensures that Jason Momoa's villain, Dante, will not be the rival to beat in the next adventure. Although he didn't say the reason for this.

He also indicated that The next film will focus more on the street racing aspect that started the saga. Let's remember that the most recent ones went for increasingly exaggerated plots where Dom and his team were practically super secret agents.

We recommend you: Fast and Furious actor will direct live-action Initial D

The decision to make a more controlled sequel is because the budget of Fast and Furious 10 It got out of control of the studio and caused them to have little profit.. For the sequel they decided to give a lower figure, which will not leave room for such crazy stunts. What do you think of this decision?

If Jason Momoa will not be the villain of Fast and Furious 11, who will be?

The same insider shared the apparent plans for Jason Momo's villain in Fast and furious. Apparently He will become the rival to beat in a new solo film for Luke Hobbs, Dwayne Johnson's character. After all, the tenth movie included a scene where Jason Momoa's character calls him and promises revenge.

Source: Universal

This opens the door for the final villain for Toretto and company. be Agent Aimes, who was revealed to be a traitor in the last film. Still, it will surely be a disappointment not to see Dante and Toretto have their final confrontation again. Especially after everything the previous movie was leading towards that.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)