The premiere of “Fast and Furious 10” in theaters has the audience in expectation. However, some fans are wondering when it will come online via streaming. “Fast X”, the tenth film in the Universal Pictures saga, will also be released so that the rest of the world can see the film with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodríguez, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa and more from the comfort of their homes. What platform would the film reach and what would be its release date? We tell you in the following note with the complete guide.

What day does “Fast and Furious 10” premiere in Latin America?

“Fast and Furious 10” opens this Thursday May 18 in various Latin American countries such as Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, among others. The film starring Vin Diesel It will also be available in the United States from this Friday the 19th of the same month and fans will be able to see this exciting story on the big screen.

When can you SEE “Fast and Furious 10” STREAMING?

“Fast and Furious 10” arrived in theaters in Latin America and fans can now enjoy “Fast X” only in theaters. However, at least for the moment there is no official announcement about the date of its arrival on streaming, so if you want to watch the movie online you will have to wait for the tape to come out of theaters.

Jason Momoa will be the main antagonist of “Fast and furious 10”. Photo: Universal Pictures

Despite the foregoing, it should be noted that the tape would be available in Peacock. In this way, if we calculate the time it took for “Super Marios Bros: the movie” to be available in the same catalog of the platform, it is possible that “Fast X” will arrive in approximately 41 days after its theatrical release. Similarly, this has not been officially confirmed and will also depend on its box office success.

Where will “Fast and Furious 10” premiere via ONLINE?

“Fast X”, the tenth installment of the “Fast and Furious” saga, would arrive through the Peacock streaming service. This, because Universal Studios has an agreement with the production company to release its films on said platform. However, it is also to be expected that much later the film will also be seen from HBO Maxjust like “Fast and furious 9”.

