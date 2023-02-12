Following the release of the official trailer for “fast and furious” 10, the expectations for seeing this installment of the saga are very high and fans cannot wait any longer. Find out HERE when the film will be released.

“Fast and Furious” is one of the most popular and striking sagas in the movie industry. cinema. In addition, since its first installment, the public’s comments have been positive due to the adrenaline that it presents, its story and the special effects. After the death of Paul Walker, Vin Diesel became the protagonist, so he will appear again in the tenth film, this 2023. A few days ago it became known that Jason Momoa, better known as ‘Aquaman’, will be the antagonist. Find out when the film will be released in Ecuador and who will be on the scene.

“Fast and Furious” 10 in Ecuador: when does it open?

The premiere of “Fast and Furious” 10 or also known as “Fast X” will be on May 19, 2023, according to the IMDB specialized press. Likewise, that would also be the date for the release in theaters in the United States and some Latin American countries.

Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa filmed a video from the set of "Fast X," the tenth "Fast and Furious" movie. Photo: Instagram capture

Who will be in “Fast and Furious” 10?

In this new film in the saga, there will be several outstanding actors and actresses in the cast. It should be noted that Vin Diesel will be the main character with a new story, but without losing its essence in relation to speed and cars.

Michelle Rodriguez

Charlize Theron

Tyrese Gibson

ludacris

jordan brewster

Jason Momoa

Daniela Melchior

Brie Larson

alan richson

Rita Moreno

What is the official trailer for “Fast and Furious” 10?

Next, we leave you the official trailer of the tenth installment of the saga of “Fast and furiousunder the direction of Louis Leterier.