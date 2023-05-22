After the recent premiere of “Fast X”or “Fast and Furious 10” in Spanish, social networks were filled with comments that praised the film, while others pointed out that the saga of Universal Pictures. However, everything would indicate that more productions would arrive in some time. Next, we tell you what the actors have said about the subject.

What did Vin Diesel say in Rome?

The protagonist of “Fast X”, Vin Diesel, implied with his statements that two more feature films would arrive, after learning that the studio asked him if he could make “Fast and Furious X” as a trilogy. The interviewer was surprised to hear what the actor said. “I might get into trouble,” added the artist who gives life to Dominic Toretto.

Would there be a spin-off with female characters?

The actress Michelle Rodriguez talked with SensaCine Latam and confessed that it is very likely that the new story will unfold. “The sky is the limit, but it all depends on what the studio and Vin want to do, but I would love to do it,” said the 44-year-old artist. Actresses such as Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno and Jordana Brewster have participated in the saga, as well as Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior.

“It would be incredible. I’ve heard those rumors. I think it would be wonderful. Think of all the people we could bring back, right? We could bring Eva Mendes back, who would be incredible to work with,” he mentioned in 2021, before the premiere of “Fast and furious 9”.

For Brie Larsonwho played Captain Marvel and Tess in “Fast and Furious 10”, the idea of ​​a group made up of women seemed incredible to her. “I don’t think anything involving women together would bother us at all,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. While jordan brewster, who plays Mia, noted that she would love to see an all-female team in action. “I’d like to see us all kick ass together,” she commented.

Where will “Fast and Furious 10” premiere via ONLINE?

“Fast X”the tenth installment of the saga “Fast and Furious” would arrive through the Peacock streaming service, since Universal Studios has an agreement with the production company to release its films on that platform. However, much later the film may also be seen fromHBO Maxjust like “Fast and furious 9”.

