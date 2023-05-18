“Fast and Furious” is a saga that marked an era and has had a very interesting cultural impact around the world. The movies of Universal Pictures popularized street car racing and, although the most recent installments are no longer about that, it has remained current for its outlandish action scenes. Now, they are on the verge of releasing their tenth installment in theaters. what will it be about “Fast X” And what actors will we see on the big screen? Find out below.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fast and Furious”: Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel sign peace! ‘The Rock’ will return to the saga

What is “Fast and Furious 10” about?

In this installment of the saga “Fast and furious”, Dominic Toretto he must protect his team and his family from Dante Reyes, played by Jason Momoa. This antagonist is the son of the drug trafficker Hernan Reyes and seeks revenge for what happened in “Fast five”, when Toretto and his group stole a lot of money from them in Rio de Janeiro.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fast and Furious 10” would be a trilogy: Vin Diesel bets everything on “Fast X”

What actors are part of “Fast and Furious 10”?

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto)

Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes

Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw)

Michelle Rodriguez (Leticia “Letty” Ortiz)

Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto)

Sung Kang (Han Seoul-Oh)

John Cena (Jakob Toretto)

Tyrese Gibson (Roman “Rome” Pearce)

Charlize Theron (Cipher)

Ludacris (Tej Parker)

Nathalie Emmanuel (Megan Ramsey)

Scott Eastwood (Eric Reisner)

Michael Rooker (Buddy)

Brie Larson (Tess)

Alan RichtsonAimes

Daniela Melchior (Isabel)

Rita Moreno (Dom, Jakob and Mia’s grandmother)

When does “Fast and Furious 10” premiere in Peru?

In Peru, “Fast and Furious 10” opens on Thursday, May 18. If you want to book your ticket, cinemas like Cineplanet and Cinemark They are offering pre-sale tickets.

Now you can get your tickets for “Fast and furious 10”. Photo: Universal Pictures

