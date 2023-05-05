













The interesting thing about this title is that it has a retro 8-bit look and handles a vertical perspective.

His name is Fast X: The End of the Road Begins and to play it, it is only necessary to have a compatible browser at hand.

So it is possible to play it on a PC or mobile. Something that stands out when accessing this title is that it has content of fast and furious 10 in the form of cinemas.

The intention to promote this film is obvious, which is one of the most anticipated this year. While running it is possible to move left or right to avoid other vehicles, as well as other obstacles such as holes in the road.

Fountain: Universal Pictures.

The objective of Fast X: The End of the Road Begins is to reach the goal as soon as possible. As you progress, it is possible to find some items that allow you to go faster and other details that are worth contemplating.

Something worth mentioning is that the track changes as you progress in this title based on fast and furious 10. This is how tours based in Los Angeles, California, as well as Rio de Janeiro, Brazil or Rome, Italy appear.

When overcoming a circuit, more scenes from the film appear. Unlike other past installments of the series, which were made by director Justin Lin, this time Louis Leterrier is in charge of fast and furious 10.

All because in April 2022 Lin left the project. Regarding Leterrier he was in charge of The Incredible Hulk (2008) and Clash of the Titans (2010), as well as three episodes of the series lupine from Netflix.

Louis Leterrier is not only in charge of Fast X but also its second part that will be released until 2025. This tape will have its premiere on May 19, 2022.

Returning actors from past installments of the franchise include Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, and Sung Kang.

But there will also be new faces like Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno.

