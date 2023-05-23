“Fast and Furious 10” is now available in theaters in Peru and around the world. Behind the death of Paul Walker in 2013, the actor left a void in the hearts of fans and moved after his last appearance in the final scene of the seventh film in the saga. However, despite this goodbye, the deceased star has remained present in one way or another in the franchise, which is why some still wonder if “Fast X”, which was to be the end of the story, brought him back. back to the screen.

Regarding the above, it is recalled that for “Fast 7” Caleb and Cody Walker they had to lend themselves to the CGI work in order to finish filming Paul’s scenes and give him a proper send-off. So, did they do the same thing again this time?

The ‘return’ of Paul Walker in “Fast and Furious 10”

He was the protagonist of the first film and those that followed before his tragic death. Nonetheless, Vin Diesel has achieved that the Walker’s spirit remains present in the saga; not for nothing in the ninth tape you can see his car arriving at the barbecue with Toretto’s family.

Paul Walker in the last scene of “Fast and Furious 9”. Photo: Universal Studios

Although Brian O’Conner He has continued to be mentioned in feature films after his death, “Fast and Furious 10” it was perhaps the right time to bring him back even in a full body scene with CGI magic. And, although we do see it again in this tenth part, it is not exactly what many fans expected.

How did Brian O’Conner return to “Fast and Furious 10”?

It is only a sequence that occurs in the first minutes of “Fast X”in which a Recount of the events of “Fast and Furious 5”the same ones that are closely linked to the villain of the new installment: Dante (Jason Momoa).

Paul Walker with his iconic blue car in “Fast and Furious.” Photo: Universal Studios

This is how we see the remembered sequence of the robbery of the vault of Hernán Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), in which the some recycled takes of Paul Walker along with Vin Diesel and the rest of the band. However, after this, the famous Brian O’Conner does not appear on the tape again.

