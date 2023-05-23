“Fast and Furious 10”, a film directed by Louis Leterrier, came to theaters to tell us the latest story of Vin Diesel and his family. Paul Walker’s absence left a huge hole that is being made up for with the addition of new characters courtesy of John Cena and Jason Momoa. Not for nothing, it was one of the most important premieres of the season.
What few fans of the saga know is that Keanu Reeves almost appeared in “Fast X“There is no doubt that his appearance would have scored more points at the box office, but it did not happen and it only remains to imagine how it would have turned out.
Why didn’t Keanu Reeves participate in “Fast X”?
At a press conference, Alan Ritchson revealed that his role as Aimes was originally going to be played by Keanu Reeves. The reason why it did not come to fruition was a disagreement in the negotiations on both sides.
Previously, Reeves was a part of “john wick 4“, one of the most important films of the year in which he established himself as a great action star.
What is “Fast and Furious 10” about?
“Throughout many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, outsmarted, and outmaneuvered every enemy in their path. Now, they face the greatest adversary Deadly Than They’ve Never Been Crossed: A terrifying menace emerging from the shadows of the past, fueled by blood vengeance, determined to tear this family apart and destroy everything—and everyone—Dom holds dear, forever.” advanced theofficial synopsis.
Who’s who in “Fast X”?
- Vin Diesel as Dominic ‘Dom’ Toretto
- Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes
- Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw
- Michelle Rodriguez as Leticia ‘Letty’ Ortiz
- Charlize Theron as Cipher
- Tyrese Gibson as Roman ‘Rome’ Pearce
- Ludacris as Tej Parker
- Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto
- John Cena as Jakob Toretto
- Nathalie Emmanuel as Megan Ramsey
- Sung Kang as Han Seoul-Oh
- Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner/Little Nobody
- Michael Rooker as Buddy
- Brie Larson as Tess
- Alan Richtson as Aimes
- Daniela Melchior as Isabel.
