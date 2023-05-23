“Fast and Furious 10”, a film directed by Louis Leterrier, came to theaters to tell us the latest story of Vin Diesel and his family. Paul Walker’s absence left a huge hole that is being made up for with the addition of new characters courtesy of John Cena and Jason Momoa. Not for nothing, it was one of the most important premieres of the season.

What few fans of the saga know is that Keanu Reeves almost appeared in “Fast X“There is no doubt that his appearance would have scored more points at the box office, but it did not happen and it only remains to imagine how it would have turned out.

Why didn’t Keanu Reeves participate in “Fast X”?

At a press conference, Alan Ritchson revealed that his role as Aimes was originally going to be played by Keanu Reeves. The reason why it did not come to fruition was a disagreement in the negotiations on both sides.

Previously, Reeves was a part of “john wick 4“, one of the most important films of the year in which he established himself as a great action star.

What is “Fast and Furious 10” about?

“Throughout many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, outsmarted, and outmaneuvered every enemy in their path. Now, they face the greatest adversary Deadly Than They’ve Never Been Crossed: A terrifying menace emerging from the shadows of the past, fueled by blood vengeance, determined to tear this family apart and destroy everything—and everyone—Dom holds dear, forever.” advanced theofficial synopsis.

Who’s who in “Fast X”?

Vin Diesel as Dominic ‘Dom’ Toretto

Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Michelle Rodriguez as Leticia ‘Letty’ Ortiz

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Tyrese Gibson as Roman ‘Rome’ Pearce

Ludacris as Tej Parker

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

Nathalie Emmanuel as Megan Ramsey

Sung Kang as Han Seoul-Oh

Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner/Little Nobody

Michael Rooker as Buddy

Brie Larson as Tess

Alan Richtson as Aimes

Daniela Melchior as Isabel.

