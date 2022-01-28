Over the past few hours, the Hollywood Reporter had unveiled some interesting new news related to Fast and Furious 1, in particular by making it known that Jason Momoa, an actor known by many above all for having interpreted Aquaman, he could have become the new villain of the film.

According to what was announced, the actor was in the midst of negotiations to star alongside Vin Diesel in a film series that over the years – and the various chapters released – has become famous in the eyes of the public as one of the most exaggerated action sagas of the last decade, often also making a clean sweep of that vague concept of realism that characterized the very first films of the brand.

From the first rumors, it seemed that Jason Momoa could have played the role of villain within the work and, although at present the information on the plot of the film is scarce, this would have led the actor to collaborate with Charlize Theron (Cipher in the film) to face the Toretto family with engines.

Well, the official confirmation of these rumors has recently arrived, with the profile Twitter of the film saga that has published an official tweet in which it is confirmed that Jason Momoa will be featured in Fast and Furious 10, in fact going to widen even more the number of great celebrities who found themselves participating in this great series (which saw on PlayStation 4 And Xbox One even a video game that is anything but memorable).

While no further information has been released, the news shouldn’t be particularly surprising. In fact, we must not forget that in recent months the relations between Vin Diesel And Dwayne Johnson have deteriorated heavily, which may have led the executive producer to want to replace The Rock character – who played federal agent Luke Hobbs – with another familiar face.

In short, with the arrival of the official confirmation, it remains only to see what role the actor will play in the film. However, given that the first rumors have been confirmed, it is highly probable that Jason Momoa will just play the role of some villain in Fast and Furious 10.